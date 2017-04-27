 
Tuvizo Releases New Dry Bag for Beach Product on Amazon

Tuvizo's catalog has been updated with a new addition that caters for lovers of the outdoors.
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Tuvizo releases a new product on their Amazon storefront called a dry bag for beach lovers. The new dry bag for outdoor adventures come in three bright colors purple, green and blue in a polka dot design. Normally priced at $25.99 - $27.99, they are on an introductory offer of  $19.99 - $21.99. Tuvizo also offers a welcoming sale with 5% off each when purchase is done for three or more items. The promotion lasts while current supplies of the product lasts.

"As we continue improving our product catalogue on Amazon, we are happy to announce release of our newest dry bag product for outdoor lovers. Tuvizo has been known as visibility gear experts but we also cater to the needs of our customer base who love the outdoors. We have more products coming soon!" announced Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.

The dry bag is built to last made with the tough non-rip 500D super strength PVC material and comes with a 1 year warranty but valid only if used according to instructions. While the bag is also waterproof and water-leak proof, it can also be used as a floater so it's suitable for any water activities. It also comes with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap with dual latches for easy carry and transport regardless of terrain.

The dry bag (https://www.amazon.com/Tuvizo-Premium-Waterproof-Swimming...) is exclusively available on Amazon US.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a LED reflector vest. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.

Media Contact
Jo Parkes
+27218139079
***@tuvizo.com
Source:
Email:***@tuvizo.com
Posted By:***@tuvizo.com Email Verified
