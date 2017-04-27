News By Tag
Saltworks Featured in Power Mag
"As long as coal is used as a source of energy at power plants, FGD wastewater will be produced and will require treatment to meet regulatory requirements"
Saltworks' ElectroChem Salt Splitter system combines two of the world's most used membrane technologies, electrodialysis and reverse osmosis (RO), along with our low temperature evaporator crystallizer, the SaltMaker, to provide a cradle-to-grave zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solution for FGD wastewater. The treated water meets regulatory requirements, the solids produced can be reused as raw materials in other industries, and total cost of treatment is 45% lower than conventional systems.
Follow this link to the Power Mag article: http://www.powermag.com/
For more information on Saltworks' extreme recovery membrane systems or zero liquid discharge solutions, contact info@saltworkstech.com
About Saltworks Technologies:
Saltworks Technologies (http://www.saltworkstech.com/
Mitchell Frank
***@saltworkstech.com
