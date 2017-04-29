News By Tag
Kelly Reichardt's Powerful Drama 'Certain Women' To Open 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival
Laura Dern, Michelle Williams and Kristen Stewart star in Kelly Reichardt's powerful drama CERTAIN WOMEN, which will open the 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Festival Wednesday, June 7 through a partnership with IFC Films.
'Certain Women' is a stirring look at three women striving to forge their own paths amidst the wide-open plains of the American Northwest, starring a remarkable ensemble cast led by Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern. A lawyer (Dern) who finds herself contending with both office sexism and a hostage situation, a wife and mother (Williams) whose determination to build her dream home puts her at odds with the men in her life, and a young law student (Stewart) who forms an ambiguous bond with a lonely ranch hand (radiant newcomer Lily Gladstone), form the threads of this involving film. As their stories intersect in subtle but powerful ways, a portrait emerges of flawed, but strong-willed individuals in the process of defining themselves. Certain Women continues Kelly Reichardt's examination of real people facing situations in almost real time, against the backdrop of real locations and places that both define and confine characters and their actions.
"We are excited to open the 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Festival with Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women," said executive director Joseph Shahadi. "In the past six years we've screened some of the best filmmakers of Brooklyn's indie film scene, including the 2016 premiere of the theatrical cut of Spike Lee's 2 Fists Up… and Reichardt is one of the most important directors to emerge from our scene in recent years and we're thrilled she is screening with us."
Founded in 2011, the Art of Brooklyn is the only international, independent festival in the world devoted exclusively to Brooklyn's vibrant independent film and media scene— a local scene with global influence. AoBFF has entertained an average of 2k guests per festival from four continents, had over a half dozen distribution deals made for its premieres—and an HBO series. AoBFF has partnered with IFC Films, New York Women in Film and Television, Prime Latino Media, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, NBC Universal, ESPN Films and more.
The 7th Annual AoBFF runs June 3-11 in venues across Brooklyn.
Tickets and schedule are available at http://theartofbrooklyn.org
