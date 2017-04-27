News By Tag
RSM Now a Five-Time Winner of NetSuite's Partner of the Year Award
RSM has been growing its practice at a rapid pace in the past year, and has taken advantage of the available programs NetSuite offered to its partner community, which has allowed rapid growth. This year alone, RSM has added the following certifications and authorizations:
- Commerce Agency Program (CAP)
- Advanced Revenue Management (ARM)
- Multi-Book
- SuiteSuccess
"It is an honor to have received this prestigious award for the fifth year," said Matt Kenney, technology consulting principal with RSM. "NetSuite's offering aligns well with RSM's middle market focus, and we're pleased to provide our clients with effective solutions to their business challenges. RSM has invested over the past 12 months to expand our capabilities to enable our consultants to manage all aspects of their clients' NetSuite systems. This, along with the full ranges of services RSM provides, has helped our clients feel empowered to move forward with confidence."
NetSuite presented RSM with the award during the 2017 SuiteWorld Conference in Las Vegas, NV April 24-27.
About Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit
Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.
About Oracle
Oracle offers a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of cloud applications and platform services. For more information about Oracle, visit www.oracle.com.
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
