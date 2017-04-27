Dave & Buster's in McAllen Now Hiring

The Ultimate Entertainment Destination to Fill 280+ Positions Ahead of 100th Opening in June

-- Dave & Buster's will open its 100location this June, and is looking to hire over 280 enthusiastic individuals to join the team at its new McAllen location near Expressway 83 and 29street. Positions are available in both front and back-of-house capacities, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.The new location in McAllen marks the 100opening of Dave & Buster's, which will serve a flourishing residential area and help to cement McAllen as the region's entertainment hub. Dave & Buster's McAllen will bring over 30,000-square-feet of entertainment to the area and will offer all-new, chef-crafted food like the Hawg-A-Sauras Loaded Cheese Fries and BBBacon Burger (featuring 3 types of bacon!), innovative cocktails like Glow Kones and Luxe Patron LITs, and hundreds of the latest arcade games. The new location will also feature a D&B Sports Bar, making it the ideal sports viewing destination for residents to cheer on local favorites like the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers with massive HD TVs and "better than the stadium" seating.Dave & Buster's offers its employees far more than the average restaurant or bar by providing a fun and exciting work atmosphere with like-minded individuals who pride themselves in delivering a top-notch guest experience. Dave & Buster's employees are encouraged to take advantage of:Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package for a number of positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and a 401K.Dave & Buster's offers aprogram, encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly into new positions. More than 30% of the brand's current management base was promoted from within the company.Dave & Buster's employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers upscale dining, shows the biggest sporting events on huge televisions, and features hundreds of the latest arcade games.Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters/careers.###Dave & Buster's, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates 96 large-venue, high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America and is slated to open the 97& 98in Alpharetta, GA and New Orleans, LA in May, and the 99in Myrtle Beach, SC in June. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in D&B Sports and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information visit www.daveandbusters.com.