Dave & Buster's in McAllen Now Hiring
The Ultimate Entertainment Destination to Fill 280+ Positions Ahead of 100th Opening in June
The new location in McAllen marks the 100th opening of Dave & Buster's, which will serve a flourishing residential area and help to cement McAllen as the region's entertainment hub. Dave & Buster's McAllen will bring over 30,000-square-
Dave & Buster's offers its employees far more than the average restaurant or bar by providing a fun and exciting work atmosphere with like-minded individuals who pride themselves in delivering a top-notch guest experience. Dave & Buster's employees are encouraged to take advantage of:
-Great Benefits: Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package for a number of positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and a 401K.
-Internal Promotion Opportunities:
-FUN!: Dave & Buster's employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers upscale dining, shows the biggest sporting events on huge televisions, and features hundreds of the latest arcade games.
Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters/
About Dave & Buster's
Dave & Buster's, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates 96 large-venue, high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America and is slated to open the 97th & 98th in Alpharetta, GA and New Orleans, LA in May, and the 99th in Myrtle Beach, SC in June. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in D&B Sports and play state-of-the-
