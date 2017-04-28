News By Tag
Former DHS Deputy Chief of Staff, Alan Metzler, Heads to Dynamis Inc
Metzler brings 30-year track record of mission-critical homeland security, defense, National Security Council, and Air Force successes.
Prior to his appointment as the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Deputy Chief of Staff, Metzler served as the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Chief of Staff and as a senior counselor to the Secretary of Homeland Security. He built extensive leadership and security expertise ensuring execution of DHS's mission including aviation security, counterterrorism, immigration enforcement, and the safety of national leaders. Additionally, the President of the United States recognized Metzler for leadership in addressing national aviation security challenges.
Metzler, a 28-year Air Force veteran who earned two Defense Superior Service Medals, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star for Combat Leadership, served in a variety of air base security and law enforcement capacities. He served as Deputy Director of the DOD's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, and in high profile roles as Chief of Security Forces for Air Combat Command, Deployed Group Commander in Iraq and Kuwait, and as Director, National Security Council Press in the Executive Office of the President.
"Alan possesses all of the qualities and experience successful companies must have as they anticipate future growth," said Dynamis CEO, John Milam. "He brings leadership, strategic and operational success to Dynamis and his considerable skills and expertise are an exciting addition to our team. We couldn't be more pleased to have him here."
Metzler graduated with high honors from the University of California at Santa Barbara and earned a Master of Public Administration from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and a distinguished graduate of the National War College and the Marine Corps Command and Staff College.
About Dynamis, Inc.
Dynamis provides integrated solutions for U.S. and international federal agencies, specializing in preparedness and economic resilience and comprehensive mission support services. Dynamis' services include strategic advice, analysis, IT solutions, training, and decision support to federal governments. To learn more, visit us at http://www.dynamis.com
