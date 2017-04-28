 
News By Tag
* Homeland Security
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fairfax
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Former DHS Deputy Chief of Staff, Alan Metzler, Heads to Dynamis Inc

Metzler brings 30-year track record of mission-critical homeland security, defense, National Security Council, and Air Force successes.
 
 
Alan-Metzler
Alan-Metzler
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Homeland Security
Law Enforcement

Industry:
Government

Location:
Fairfax - Virginia - US

Subject:
Executives

FAIRFAX, Va. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dynamis, Inc., an international integrated solutions provider, today announced Alan Metzler will develop and run the company's security and law enforcement portfolio and lead efforts to create a security market position across the federal government.

Prior to his appointment as the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Deputy Chief of Staff, Metzler served as the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Chief of Staff and as a senior counselor to the Secretary of Homeland Security. He built extensive leadership and security expertise ensuring execution of DHS's mission including aviation security, counterterrorism, immigration enforcement, and the safety of national leaders. Additionally, the President of the United States recognized Metzler for leadership in addressing national aviation security challenges.

Metzler, a 28-year Air Force veteran who earned two Defense Superior Service Medals, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star for Combat Leadership, served in a variety of air base security and law enforcement capacities. He served as Deputy Director of the DOD's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, and in high profile roles as Chief of Security Forces for Air Combat Command, Deployed Group Commander in Iraq and Kuwait, and as Director, National Security Council Press in the Executive Office of the President.

"Alan possesses all of the qualities and experience successful companies must have as they anticipate future growth," said Dynamis CEO, John Milam. "He brings leadership, strategic and operational success to Dynamis and his considerable skills and expertise are an exciting addition to our team. We couldn't be more pleased to have him here."

Metzler graduated with high honors from the University of California at Santa Barbara and earned a Master of Public Administration from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and a distinguished graduate of the National War College and the Marine Corps Command and Staff College.

About Dynamis, Inc.

Dynamis provides integrated solutions for U.S. and international federal agencies, specializing in preparedness and economic resilience and comprehensive mission support services. Dynamis' services include strategic advice, analysis, IT solutions, training, and decision support to federal governments. To learn more, visit us at http://www.dynamis.com

Contact
Victoria Harrison
***@dynamis.com
End
Source:Dynamis, Inc.
Email:***@dynamis.com Email Verified
Tags:Homeland Security, Law Enforcement
Industry:Government
Location:Fairfax - Virginia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlantic Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share