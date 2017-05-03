News By Tag
Urgent Care Association of America Names Dr. Pamela Sullivan President of Board of Directors
Sullivan brings expertise in diverse urgent care models to leadership role
"The urgent care industry is experiencing exciting growth and diversification, and I am privileged to be named president of the UCAOA Board of Directors during this time," said Sullivan. "I look forward to working with the UCAOA Board, staff and members to educate patients on their evolving healthcare options, while innovating new business models and processes to support our members."
Sullivan is currently the facility medical director of emergency services at Oneida Healthcare in Oneida, New York, which is part of TEAMHealth, a provider of outsourcing services including urgent care, occupational health, emergency medicine, hospitalist medicine and other services. She spent almost 20 years as an attending physician in multiple emergency departments and was the Medical Director of Rochester Immediate Care in Webster, New York. For eight years, Sullivan served on the Rochester General Hospital Medical and Dental Staff Board, the Olean General Hospital Medical Executive Board, the Oneida Healthcare Medical Executive Committee and many other hospital and community committees.
Sullivan has been a UCAOA board member since 2013, and serves as the chair of the NYACP membership committee for the American College of Physicians. She received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from Ithaca College, her Doctorate of Medicine from the Medical College of Pennsylvania and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.
"Dr. Sullivan's experience and expertise as a physician and administrator in a variety of on-demand ambulatory care models will be invaluable to UCAOA and our members as the industry landscape continues to grow and diversify," said Laurel Stoimenoff, chief executive officer of the UCAOA.
The announcement came today at the 2017 UCAOA Urgent Care Convention & Expo in National Harbor, Md., where Steve Sellars, MBA, who served as president from 2016-2017, passed the gavel to Sullivan.
About the Urgent Care Association of America
The Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) is a membership association for urgent care health and management professionals, clinics and those who support the urgent care industry. UCAOA provides educational programs in clinical care and practice management, has a monthly Journal of Urgent Care Medicine and maintains an active online presence and member community for daily exchange of best practices. UCAOA provides leadership, education and resources for the successful practice of urgent care for its members. For more information visit www.ucaoa.org.
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017