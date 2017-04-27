 
News By Tag
* Bird Feeder
* Bird Watching
* Birds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Bird-Watching Made Easy with Chillax's Birdfeeder

 
 
bird
bird
CUMMING, Ga. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax and Amazon have recently partnered to bring you a premium see-through Bird Feeder. With the season in full bloom, it's the perfect time to purchase one, because this feeder makes an amazing gift for Mother's Day! This hot ticket item is also squirrel proof, so no more pesky animals eating all of the bird food. It's the perfect resting spot for small birds, especially Finches and Cardinals. Blue jays, Doves, Mockingbirds, and Robins are also some of the beautiful birds that may visit.With the included bird caller, you can easily bring nature to your front door. It's an ideal product for all bird lovers!Our customers have been raving about this premium bird feeder. Kasey Sue said, "I love this feeder!! Two days after I put it up, birds started coming to it."

Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Bird Feeder, Bird Watching, Birds
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share