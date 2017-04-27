 
Industry News





Coming Home to Self - A Women's Circle with Joni Advent Maher

 
 
NEW YORK - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In our busy lives we may pass hundreds of people with out really seeing any of them. We don't look in their eyes. We don't share how WE feel. We don't want nor expect an answer to the simple question: "How are you?"

We are busy, busy, busy, running on our hamster wheels - far too busy to connect! Yet this lack of connection is taking a serious toll on our health. We suffer loneliness, depression and a host of physical and emotional ailments. As human beings we NEED each other. We need to be seen. We need to matter to each other.

Circle gatherings are an ancient way to get off the hamster wheel and reconnect, and modern women are re-discovering them in droves. In circle, we stop, we breathe, and we get present. In doing so, we gain new perspective and nourish ourselves with renewed strength and wisdom to carry into our lives.

AtoZ Healing Space proudly presents Coming Home to Self, a Women's Circle with Joni Advent Maher. Like all our monthly workshops, it is FREE to AtoZ Healing Space members. Learn more: http://www.atozhealingspace.com/the-circle-space/

As Joni writes in her invocation: "Come home to a delicious state of ease, appreciation, clarity, delight and spaciousness to bring back into your life and relationships.We will gather with Sisters, pause, and take time to Be." We gather 'round the sacred (virtual) fire, the holy space in the center of the circle where we place our intentions, dreams, and our willingness to listen to our hearts, to each other and to our emerging collective wisdom. In circle, everyone is equal. We create sacred community together.

Ahhh! Ninety minutes in sacred circle, with its deep gift of presence and witnessing, changes everything. See what gets invited when we create space together.

The 2nd Tuesday of every month 12noon-1:30 pm EST, starting May 9.

Joni Advent Maher is a spiritual feminist, mystic and mentor devoted to supporting women in remembering their Sacred nature. "I believe in the healing power of women coming together… It is essential we as women love, nurture and open to support for ourselves – for we are the heart and soul of our world."

Join a community of like-minded souls. In addition to the Women's Circle, AtoZ offers monthly online workshops, distance energy healing and more, all free to AtoZ members.

AtoZ offers an 'elite' experience in terms of the connection and caring you receive as a member, and the excellence of what we provide.

NOT elitist is the affordable price. For less than a cup of coffee a day, you are invited to participate in truly life-changing workshops and events. Learn more at: http://www.atozhealingspace.com/membership/

Reba Linker
***@atozhealingspace.com
