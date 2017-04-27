 
Keep Baby Food Cold with Chillax's Premium Lunch Bag

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- This summer, Chillax and Amazon will launch a cooler bag that keeps food at the perfect temperature! The durable lunch box even makes baby food storage easy. Due to its multiple compartments, the insulated lunch bag is ideal for storing baby food containers. Going to the babysitter? Comfortably fit baby food and snacks in the bag with plenty of room to spare! Need to keep your infant's milk colder? The bottom of the lunchbox makes an excellent freezer container. You can easily store the bag in your fridge and grab it on your way out the door. Taking food on the road? Make it last even longer with a few of Chillax's gel ice packs. Each non toxic ice pack will keep your baby's food fresh and delicious!

Get your premium lunch bag exclusively at Amazon: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

