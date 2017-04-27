 
News By Tag
* Conservancy of SWFL
* The ripple effect
* Fpra Image Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


Conservancy of Southwest Florida honored for ripple effect campaign

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Conservancy of SWFL
The ripple effect
Fpra Image Award

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

NAPLES, Fla. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Conservancy of Southwest Florida was recognized by the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Southwest Chapter with an Image Award for the execution of a public affairs campaign, entitled "The Ripple Effect."

Dedicated to protecting Southwest Florida's land, water and wildlife, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida is focused on addressing the impact of Lake Okeechobee flows and solutions to divert the flows south. The Conservancy has been at the forefront of the issue, working with state and federal officials to propose solutions, including buying land in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) to provide additional storage for water treatment and conveyance.

In 2016, to help educate and engage the community, other advocacy groups and legislators to support the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's proposed solutions, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida engaged Priority Marketing in developing a proactive public relations campaign designed to educate members and the public, clarify misconceptions surrounding the Lake O discharges and encourage citizens to contact their legislators in favor of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's strategies to resolve the issues.

The campaign met and exceeded its objectives, resulting in an increase in attendance at educational events hosted by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, website traffic and email signups, as well as enhanced support of Amendment 1.

FPRA Image Award winners are selected by a panel of industry professionals from outside of Southwest Florida who evaluate entries based on several criteria including a situational analysis, objectives, implementation, results and budget. The FPRA Southwest Chapter's Image Awards is an annual competition that recognizes measurable excellence among Southwest Florida public relations professionals.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50 year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center (http://www.conservancy.org/nature-center) and von Arx Wildlife Hospital (http://www.conservancy.org/von-Arx-Wildlife-Hospital) are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support (http://www.conservancy.org/support-us) the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Conservancy of Southwest Florida
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Conservancy of SWFL, The ripple effect, Fpra Image Award
Industry:Environment
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share