Conservancy of Southwest Florida honored for ripple effect campaign

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing

239-267-2638, mediarelations@ prioritymarketing.com

-- Conservancy of Southwest Florida was recognized by the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Southwest Chapter with an Image Award for the execution of a public affairs campaign, entitled "The Ripple Effect."Dedicated to protecting Southwest Florida's land, water and wildlife, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida is focused on addressing the impact of Lake Okeechobee flows and solutions to divert the flows south. The Conservancy has been at the forefront of the issue, working with state and federal officials to propose solutions, including buying land in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) to provide additional storage for water treatment and conveyance.In 2016, to help educate and engage the community, other advocacy groups and legislators to support the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's proposed solutions, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida engaged Priority Marketing in developing a proactive public relations campaign designed to educate members and the public, clarify misconceptions surrounding the Lake O discharges and encourage citizens to contact their legislators in favor of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's strategies to resolve the issues.The campaign met and exceeded its objectives, resulting in an increase in attendance at educational events hosted by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, website traffic and email signups, as well as enhanced support of Amendment 1.FPRA Image Award winners are selected by a panel of industry professionals from outside of Southwest Florida who evaluate entries based on several criteria including a situational analysis, objectives, implementation, results and budget. The FPRA Southwest Chapter's Image Awards is an annual competition that recognizes measurable excellence among Southwest Florida public relations professionals.The Conservancy of Southwest Florida ( http://www.conservancy.org/ ) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50 year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center ( http://www.conservancy.org/ nature-center ) and von Arx Wildlife Hospital (http://www.conservancy.org/von-Arx-Wildlife-Hospital) are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support (http://www.conservancy.org/support-us) the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.