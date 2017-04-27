News By Tag
Conservancy of Southwest Florida honored for ripple effect campaign
Dedicated to protecting Southwest Florida's land, water and wildlife, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida is focused on addressing the impact of Lake Okeechobee flows and solutions to divert the flows south. The Conservancy has been at the forefront of the issue, working with state and federal officials to propose solutions, including buying land in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) to provide additional storage for water treatment and conveyance.
In 2016, to help educate and engage the community, other advocacy groups and legislators to support the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's proposed solutions, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida engaged Priority Marketing in developing a proactive public relations campaign designed to educate members and the public, clarify misconceptions surrounding the Lake O discharges and encourage citizens to contact their legislators in favor of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's strategies to resolve the issues.
The campaign met and exceeded its objectives, resulting in an increase in attendance at educational events hosted by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, website traffic and email signups, as well as enhanced support of Amendment 1.
FPRA Image Award winners are selected by a panel of industry professionals from outside of Southwest Florida who evaluate entries based on several criteria including a situational analysis, objectives, implementation, results and budget. The FPRA Southwest Chapter's Image Awards is an annual competition that recognizes measurable excellence among Southwest Florida public relations professionals.
About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/
