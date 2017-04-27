 
Znalytics Signs new Japanese Retail Energy Marketer

Znalytics, a leading provider of Retail Energy Solutions, today announced it has signed a contract with a U.S. client to enter the Japanese deregulated energy market as Family Energy GK.
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Znalytics, a leading provider of Retail Energy Solutions, today announced it has signed a contract with a U.S. client to enter the Japanese deregulated energy market as Family Energy GK.  Znalytics will provide utility data transaction services with Advanced Data Management (ADM) and CIS with their Energy Operation System (EOS).

Family Energy GK implementation is already underway with a summer sales launch planned for key Japanese territories.  Znalytics is on track to be the first company to launch a U.S. supplier in all Japanese utilities.

"This is a great milestone for our company.  We are proud to support our current clients in the U.S. market and expand our footprint with new clients in Japan." said Mari Reddy, Znalytics CEO. "We are excited to show everyone how our system can help scale your business in the U.S., Japan, and beyond."

Znalytics' extensive background in competitive energy markets and their commitment to offering in-country support to Japanese retailers were key factors in the company's decision.

"We are highly confident in Znalytics' CIS/Billing solution and data transaction services in giving us a competitive advantage in the Japan deregulated energy markets", says Robert Blake, Global COO of Family Energy GK, "Znalytics have a great team of experienced professionals who are wonderful to work with".

About Znalytics

Znalytics has more than 100 employees in offices in the US, India and Japan.  Their flagship products, EOS and ADM, are designed to support retail gas and electric suppliers throughout North America and Japan.  For more information, visit www.znalytics.com or email retailenergy@znalytics.com.

Contact
Jennifer Moore, Director Sales and Marketing
***@znalytics.com
End
Source:Znalytics, LLC
Email:***@znalytics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
