Vin Diesel, Dodge SRT Form "The Brotherhood of Muscle"

Actor, producer, director and screenwriter Vin Diesel, known for driving legendary Dodge performance vehicles in his iconic role as Dom Toretto in the films of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, is extending his passion for muscle cars beyond the big screen through a partnership with Dodge. The star of "The Fate of the Furious," Diesel currently headlines the No. 1 film on the planet, which just took the spot of the world's biggest global opening of all time.Diesel powers a new campaign for Dodge and SRT, America's mainstream and ultimate performance brands, and will be featured in a series of television ads — with the first three debuting on May 1."Dodge and SRT vehicles have an attitude and presence that provide their owners with much more than just transportation,"said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. "Customers who choose to purchase a Dodge from among nearly 300 available vehicle nameplates intentionally do so to make a personal statement. As Dom Toretto, Vin has played an integral part in the development of the Dodge attitude, since his 1970 Charger appeared in 'The Fast and the Furious.' It is very fitting to now have Vin become an official member of the Dodge brand family.""Vin Diesel is the ideal partner to drive Dodge's new campaign, 'The Brotherhood of Muscle,'" said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA - Global. "Both Dodge and Vin have large, extremely loyal fan bases that are passionate about high-performance vehicles, family and pride. It's a natural fit that builds on the strengths of both of us."The Dodge brand's fearless attitude shines through in three television spots breaking this week – "Rally Cry," "Shepherds" and "Monsters." In each, Diesel drives a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Charger SRT Hellcat or Durango R/T, and leads a pack of the ultimate Dodge performance vehicles. In his voiceover, Diesel introduces viewers to Dodge's "The Brotherhood of Muscle" lifestyle of forging one's own path. The spots end with Diesel's voice saying, "Welcome to the Brotherhood of Muscle" and the Dodge tagline, "Domestic. Not Domesticated."One Race Films, founded in 1995 by writer, director, producer and actor Vin Diesel, has produced the five highest-grossing films in the Fast franchise — "The Fate of the Furious," "Furious 7," "Fast & Furious 6," "Fast Five," as well as "Fast & Furious." He has directed "Multifacial,'' "Strays" and "Los Bandoleros."Previously, ORF launched multiple franchises in the action genre, including the science-fiction thriller "Pitch Black" and the two follow-up films, "Chronicles of Riddick" and "Riddick," along with the hit "xXx," and the recent "xXx: Return of Xander Cage."The Dodge brand is America's mainstream performance brand. With the purification of the brand and consolidation with SRT, Dodge is focusing on its performance roots with every single model it offers. The Dodge and SRT brands offer a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out within their own segments. Dodge is the mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.From muscle cars to minivans, crossovers and full-size SUVs, the Dodge brand's full lineup of 2017 models deliver best-in-class horsepower, class-exclusive technology, unmatched capability and a slew of cool features, such as LED headlamps, Dodge signature racetrack tail lamps, active exhaust, cold-air induction, 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment centers and 7-inch customizable gauge clusters, to name a few.