Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer Awarded $192,984 from U.S. Soccer Foundation

FOPPS Receives Grant to Fund Improvements at the Sports & Athletic Complex at Montour Junction
 
 
PITTSBURGH - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Announced today, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the national model for sports-based youth development programs in underserved communities, awarded Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer a $192,894 grant intended to fund synthetic turf in the new complex. Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer was one of nine organizations to receive a grant.

"On behalf of Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer, I'd like to offer our most sincere appreciation to the U.S. Soccer Foundation," said Michele Beener, Interim Executive Director. "This will allow our organization, along with the Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, regional nontraditional sports organizations and the Riverhounds Academy to develop the Montour Sports and Athletic Complex, offering practice fields to thousands of youth."

This grant will provide the synthetic turf for the new Sports & Athletic Complex at Montour Junction located in the Borough of Coraopolis. This site will provide the opportunity for soccer and nontraditional sports to youth in Allegheny County. This need was determined through a survey given to nine sports organizations in Allegheny County, who all expressed interest in the complex.

This grant was awarded as part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play (http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org/our-programs/safe-place...)program. Across the country, children in underserved communities face an acute shortage of safe places to play largely because there isn't enough space in which to create them or funding to maintain them. Safe Places to Play gives kids safe and accessible areas to play by funding the costs of design, construction, surfacing and enhancement in these communities.

"The U.S. Soccer Foundation is excited to support these grant recipients in their continued efforts to leverage the game of soccer for social change and create equal access to safe places to play for all communities," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "These grants will help introduce youth to the game of soccer and promote a culture of health in communities across the country."

Since its inception in 1994, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants to non-profit organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Support for the U.S. Soccer Foundation's grant process (http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org/our-grants/) is provided by the Foundation's corporate partners, including AstroTurf, Hunter Industries, Kwik Goal, Musco Sports Lighting, Soccer.com, Sport Court.

About Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer

The Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer is an organization aimed to support local sports teams and community members, particularly empowering youth.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @ussoccerfndn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ussoccerfoundation.

