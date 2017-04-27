News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer Awarded $192,984 from U.S. Soccer Foundation
FOPPS Receives Grant to Fund Improvements at the Sports & Athletic Complex at Montour Junction
"On behalf of Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer, I'd like to offer our most sincere appreciation to the U.S. Soccer Foundation,"
This grant will provide the synthetic turf for the new Sports & Athletic Complex at Montour Junction located in the Borough of Coraopolis. This site will provide the opportunity for soccer and nontraditional sports to youth in Allegheny County. This need was determined through a survey given to nine sports organizations in Allegheny County, who all expressed interest in the complex.
This grant was awarded as part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play (http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org/
"The U.S. Soccer Foundation is excited to support these grant recipients in their continued efforts to leverage the game of soccer for social change and create equal access to safe places to play for all communities,"
Since its inception in 1994, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants to non-profit organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Support for the U.S. Soccer Foundation's grant process (http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org/
About Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer
The Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer is an organization aimed to support local sports teams and community members, particularly empowering youth.
About the U.S. Soccer Foundation
The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @ussoccerfndn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Michele Beener
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse