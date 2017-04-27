News By Tag
Meet Commissioner Donna Fiala, Contributing Author of "The People's Commissioner" at Sunshine Ace
Members of the community are invited to meet Commissioner Donna Fiala, and enjoy a neighborhood cookout. All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit Kiwanis East Naples, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to benefit underprivileged children in the East Naples area. More specifically, funds raised throughout the event will help provide local children with improved recreational facilities, updated educational resources and increased access to scholarship programs.
"The People's Commissioner:
"We are proud to host a community event providing residents with a chance to meet Commissioner Fiala in a friendly neighborhood setting," said Michael Wynn, President, Sunshine Ace Hardware. "We're also very happy to support such an occasion that will benefit many wonderful programs serving local children in the East Naples area," he said.
For more information, call 239-775-2150.
About Commissioner Donna Fiala
Commissioner Donna Fiala is a well-known, humble and giving politician who embodies a servant heart. On retiring from corporate life in 2000, she ran for Board of County Commissioners, District 1 Commissioner, and has held that position ever since. As such, Commissioner Fiala is the only commissioner in recent history to serve Collier County for more than four terms. To honor all she has achieved throughout her service, in 2015 Collier County unveiled the new Donna Fiala Community Center at Eagle Lakes Community Park in East Naples. Ever a champion for the healthy activities of her constituents, Commissioner Fiala is now working to expand those facilities to include a swimming pool complex.
About East Naples Kiwanis Foundation
The East Naples Kiwanis Foundation is a 501(c)3 qualified nonprofit organization. 100% of donations received are used 100% toward children's programs benefitting underprivileged children in the East Naples area. Today Kiwanis clubs in local communities around the world continue to increase their services to children. By building parks, stocking school libraries, providing scholarships and recognizing elementary students through the Kiwanis Terrific Kids and Bring Up Grades programs, Kiwanis clubs are directly contributing to thousands of success stories every day.
About Sunshine Ace Hardware
Family owned and operated since 1958, Sunshine Ace Hardware serves Southwest Florida with seven locations in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties staffed by a long-term, friendly and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, Sunshine Ace employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. For in-home support, Sunshine Ace provides a range of professional services such as rod-tip repair, screen, glass and equipment repairs. Free delivery and assembly is also provided on items such as grills, power tools, mulch, soil and more. Sunshine Ace offers a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies and more. Sunshine Ace proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Sunshine Ace services commercial accounts, with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit www.SunshineAce.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
***@prioritymarketing.com
