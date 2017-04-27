News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market worth $7,629M in 2021
The lead analyst of the report said: "Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/)
Plastic syringes offer benefits over traditional glass syringes, although they cost more to manufacture. In 2016, pen injectors and autoinjectors constituted the second largest sector of the pre-filled syringe market, with estimated sales revenues totalling $1,303m, Applications for these products are growing, with many established biologics for chronic diseases now marketed in combination with these devices."
The 212-page report contains 68 tables and 55 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Global Pre-Filled Syringes market. Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/
This report provides 10-year forecasts for the leading therapeutic sectors for the Pre-Filled Syringes market. Moreover, this report provides 10-year forecasts for the leading pre-filled devices.
The 212-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 11 leading national markets: the US, Japan, EU5 (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy) and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, China, and India). In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering leading pre-filled syringes manufacturers and related technology manufacturers.
The Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Forecast 2017-2027: Glass Pre-Filled Syringes, Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes, Pen Injectors and Autoinjectors (https://www.visiongain.com/
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Perrun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse