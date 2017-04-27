 
News By Tag
* Syringes
* Pre-Filled
* Medical Devices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market worth $7,629M in 2021

 
 
vg
vg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Syringes
Pre-Filled
Medical Devices

Industry:
Business

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Reports

LONDON - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Forecast 2017-2027: Glass Pre-Filled Syringes, Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes, Pen Injectors and Autoinjectors (https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1836/Global-Pre-Filled-Syringes-Market-Forecast-2017-2027) indicates that the global pre-filled syringes market will see $7,629m in spending in 2021.

The lead analyst of the report said: "Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) estimates that the world pre-filled syringes market reached $4,663m in revenue in 2016. The leading national markets in 2016 were the US, Japan and Germany, which accounted for 54.9% of revenues. Glass pre-filled syringes dominated the market in 2016, accounting for 64.0% of revenues. That submarket experienced strong growth in the last decade, driven by uptake in many therapeutic and regional markets.

Plastic syringes offer benefits over traditional glass syringes, although they cost more to manufacture. In 2016, pen injectors and autoinjectors constituted the second largest sector of the pre-filled syringe market, with estimated sales revenues totalling $1,303m, Applications for these products are growing, with many established biologics for chronic diseases now marketed in combination with these devices."

The 212-page report contains 68 tables and 55 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Global Pre-Filled Syringes market. Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments of this market: Glass Pre-Filled Syringes, Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes, Pen Injectors and Autoinjectors

This report provides 10-year forecasts for the leading therapeutic sectors for the Pre-Filled Syringes market. Moreover, this report provides 10-year forecasts for the leading pre-filled devices.

The 212-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 11 leading national markets: the US, Japan, EU5 (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy) and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, China, and India). In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering leading pre-filled syringes manufacturers and related technology manufacturers.

The Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Forecast 2017-2027: Glass Pre-Filled Syringes, Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes, Pen Injectors and Autoinjectors (https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1836/Global-Pre-Filled-...) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the pre-filled syringes market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the pre-filled syringes industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical (https://www.visiongain.com/Sector/8/Pharma), materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Perrun
***@visiongain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
Tags:Syringes, Pre-Filled, Medical Devices
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiongain PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share