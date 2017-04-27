News By Tag
* Food
* Snacks
* Primizie
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Primizie Snacks Appoints Shawn Sweeney as CEO
Austin Based Snack Brand Selects New CEO for Executive Team to Propel Brand's Success
"Shawn has the depth of experience and understanding of the marketplace that I believe is required to lead a young brand like ours to great success," said Mark Spedale, Co-Founder and President Primizie Snacks. "He understands how to bring all the levels of his experience from sales leadership to manufacturing together for strong, efficient and sustained growth. We are excited to continue our momentum with Shawn as he shares the same passion for our brand."
Throughout his career in the CPG field, Sweeney gained broad experience in manufacturing, brand management, supply chain, sales, team building and leadership. Notably, Sweeney was the Senior VP of Sales at Sensible Portions before they were acquired by The Hain Celestial Group. After their acquisition, Sweeney was promoted to SVP of Sales Snack Division where he was able to oversee the transition of the Sensible Portions line into the Hain Family of brands. After moving on from Hain, Sweeney became one of the founding Partners of Keen Marketing and Manufacturing, where he identified on trend brands in the marketplace, made investments, and helped guide and develop each brand's growth. Sweeney and the Keen team were instrumental in rapidly launching one of their brands, Brownie Brittle, into the marketplace, find commercial manufacturing, lowering COGS, reformulating the recipe, and upgrading packaging. In his most recent role, Sweeney served as VP of Sales for Brownie Brittle to directly supervise further expansion and key account growth.
"I was always very impressed with the artisanal quality of the Primizie line of products. When I had the pleasure of meeting Mark and Lisa and hearing their story, I knew instantly that this was something very special," stated Shawn Sweeney, CEO Primizie Snacks. "I couldn't be happier for the opportunity to lead this team and Primizie on our journey forward."
For more information on Primizie Snacks please visit www.PrimizieSnacks.com
###
About Primizie Snacks
Crafted in a kitchen by a professionally trained chef, Primizie is a line of thick cut crispbreads with enhanced culinary flavors bringing together the best from everywhere. Grilled and lightly crisped, Primizie is made with real, whole ingredients that provides a delicious crunch and a better-for-you chip alternative. Primizie snacks are all natural and non-GMO with no trans-fat or preservatives and no cholesterol. Delicious on their own or paired with hearty dips, cheeses and spreads, Primizie offers an effortlessly special snacking option for cool nights in, friendly gatherings and special dinners. For more information on Primizie please visit www.PrimizieSnacks.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse