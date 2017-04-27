News By Tag
Start Small, Dream Big – Small Business Week
National Small Business Week celebrations commenced in the nation's capital at the US Institute of Peace with more than 85 national award winners from across the country.
In honor of Small Business Week, Pure Air Control Services, a certified MBE and small business acknowledges that "its clients have allowed us be a part of creating a healthy, more comfortable and energy efficient building environment benefiting the building and its hard working employees with healthy indoor air," stated Alan Wozniak, President/CEO of Pure Air Control Services.
As an Inc. 5000 2016 honoree, Pure Air Control Services is among the elite small business that had a 3 year growth of 229% and listed as the #1638 company in the US adding many jobs to the economy. The Inc. 5000 2016 List of America's Fastest-Growing private companies wield powers like strategy, service, and innovation. Pure Air Control Services, headquartered in Clearwater, FL was honored as the # 8 fastest growing environmental services firm in the US and #1 (indoor) environmental services firm in the US. Pure Air Control Services 3 year growth was 229% and listed as the #1638 company in the US.
"We are proud to be a small business and be listed among this prestigious INC Magazine 5000 fastest growing companies in the US" stated Alan Wozniak, president/CEO of Pure Air Control Services. "This honor is a testament to all of our teams focus on customer service, improved IAQ in the workplace, green clean initiatives and energy savings results."
Visit Pure Air Control Services at the upcoming FAPPO Conference in Orlando FL or BOMA Conference (click links for details) Nashville, TN. More info on upcoming events: http://pureaircontrols.com/
