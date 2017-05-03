 
This year's Dog Bowl set for May 27-28 in Frankenmuth

 
 
Dog catching a disc!
Dog catching a disc!
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dog owners throughout Michigan and beyond have already marked and blocked off their calendars this Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 as Dog Bowl 2017 gets set to release its usual dose of canine energy and dog lovers' enthusiasm.

Taking place in iconic Frankenmuth and now in its 11th year, this FREE family fun event is said to be the world's largest Olympic-style event for dogs, with most events free of charge.

The high-energy weekend will showcase the usual (or unusual) dogs running, jumping, diving and retrieving, all around Frankenmuth River Place Shops.

With 25-plus great events such as Dock Dog Diving and Disc Dog Competitions, Wiener Dog Races, Best Costume Contest, Pet Retail Vendors, and Dog Bowl King and Queen, this Memorial Day Weekend in Frankenmuth is a real highlight for those with even a hint of enthusiasm for our canine friends—many of them just like family (or more so!).

Information on Dog Bowl 2017 is already on the www.dogfunfest.com website. For more information, call 1-800-600-0105. Remember, general admission to the event is free!
Source:Bavarian Inn
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017
