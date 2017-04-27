News By Tag
Tulcy.com, Premiere Online Jewelry Retailer, Offers Design Your Own Option & At-Home Concierge SVC
Tulcy understands that the perfect diamond is hard to come by. While showcasing a broad range of exquisite engagement and wedding rings for both men and women, Tulcy's Design Your Own Option is the perfect way to fulfill any clientele's dreams. This unique, specialty service allows consumers the option to select their favored carat size, and design their own masterpiece from the crevices of their imagination;
No matter the occasion, Tulcy has the perfect style and cut; uniquely and simply designed for every life celebration. In addition to its diverse selection of specialty jewelry, Tulcy offers a vast array of intricate jewelry designs such as rings, necklaces, earrings, cufflinks, and beautifully ornate jewelry sets.
Tulcy takes pride in offering its customers an impressive assortment of pieces that can fit any budget, along with an exceptionally unique incentive to try 5 free jewelry samples to ensure the perfect fit. In addition to fine jewelry, this budding online jewelry retailer also provides a luxurious Concierge Service to help their clientele plan and choose the right piece for the right occasion. This concierge service is committed to 100% excellence; and features an at-home ring preview service with a gemologist to ensure the client's needs are met. Tulcy.com undoubtedly exceeds all of its clientele's jewelry needs, and is dedicated to providing authentic statement pieces through their trustworthy, and solid relationships with reputable diamond and jewelry suppliers.
For additional information on TULCY please visit: tulcy.com.
About TULCY
Tulcy is the premiere designer and online retailer that specializes in providing high quality fine jewelry with fine quality of diamonds and gemstones. The philosophy of Tulcy has always been to provide the customer the lowest price and the best value. Located in New Jersey, Tulcy is committed to provide consumers with the largest selection of the fine designer jewelry, engagement ring, wedding bands and diamond sets.
Follow TULCY via Twitter: @tulcyj | Instagram: @tulcygram | Website: www.tulcy.com.
For interview opportunities with TULCY please contact: Eboyné Jackson of Divine Influence PR via email at: eboyne@divineinfluencepr.net or 917.408.3347 (tel:%28917%
