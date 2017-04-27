 
Innovaccer Launches a Free,One of its Kind Tool to Help Providers Determine the Impacts of Social De

 
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/), a Silicon Valley-headquartered healthcare analytics company, launched a free tool, the Social Determinants of Health Portal, designed to help providers understand and monitor the impacts of social determinants of health on patient population across every county and work towards achieving better health outcomes.

The Social Determinants of Health portal (http://sdoh.innovaccer.com/) incorporates authentic data brought in from multiple validated sources, spanning over the past six years and describing the state and growth of social determinants for over 3,000+ counties in the United States. The integrated and deeply-researched data is presented on a national, state, as well as on county level with color-coded line charts, heat maps, and bar graphs.

The social determinants of health have been known to affect a person's health, access to care, cost incurred, and the outcomes. Out of more than 300 million people living in the U.S.; 13.5% people are below poverty line, a significant portion of them without health insurance- making social determinants an accountable factor in a person's overall health. As healthcare moves towards targeted, value-based care delivery, it's important for providers to understand social determinants and gain momentum into designing critical parts of care delivery.

With value-based reimbursement bringing a mindset shift in how healthcare will be delivered, it is paramount that providers try to preemptively identify and address the gaps in care. The healthcare industry is looking for more and more ways to understand how care delivery is affected by environmental and social factors with the aim to learn more about the scope of improvements and continually strive towards value-based, patient-centric care. The Social Determinants of Health portal helps providers figure the impacts and the performances of the best and the poor performing social determinants for every county and use them to generate patient-centered care plans.

"The role of healthcare is not just to cure the sick and provide care but to find out the underlying causes for illness and address the conditions that make people sick. We realized that simply handing out medication isn't enough and there's need to deal with the real problem, namely addressing the social determinants of health," remarks Abhinav Shashank, Co-Founder and CEO. "Physicians can incorporate the insights from the Social Determinants of Health portal in their day-to-day practice, getting appropriate resources and support from partners in the community, and find out what's available to assist patients in dealing with  their social circumstances."

Innovaccer's Social Determinants of Health portal has been created to help various members of the community- physicians, payers, care coordinators, patients, and many others to monitor and address the most persistent issues in the healthcare industry. The tool provides average risk score prevailing in a county with an indication of how risk-prone or healthy that county is. The county-wise healthcare spending is graphically depicted, with a projection illustrating the near-future spending in the county.

Additionally, Innovaccer's Social Determinants of Health portal can also be leveraged by any healthcare system or an accountable care organization that wishes to drill down further to an individual level and understand the effects of social determinants on every patient by providing additional data, and make an informed choice with the aim to realize strategic value-based reimbursement goals.

Access the Social Determinants of Health portal by Innovaccer here:  http://sdoh.innovaccer.com/

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc (http://www.innovaccer.com/healthcare) is a Silicon Valley-headquartered, Healthcare analytics company easing care teams' transition to Value-based Reimbursements. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information and help organizations make powerful decisions and realize strategic value-based reimbursement goals based on the key insights and predictions from their data. Its proprietary product Datashop enables provider organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, El Paso HIE, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wolters Kluwers.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc
650-479-4891

Contact
Sachin Saxena
***@innovaccer.com
Click to Share