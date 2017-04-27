AveryHess, Realtors® Wins 2017 American Web Design Award for User Experience and Interface Design

Contact

BlueFusion CDM

***@bluefusioncreative.com BlueFusion CDM

End

-- AveryHess, Realtors'® website, www.averyhess.com, has been named as a winner of an "American Web Design Award" for User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) Design by®. The award celebrates user-centered websites that excel in putting forth an exceptional display of a company's products and/or services on a seamless digital platform.This is the second award AveryHess has received for its website since it was relaunched in December 2016. The Dunn Loring, VA-based real estate brokerage was awarded "Best Visual Design" at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World's® Awards Gala this past March.recognizes the best in design across all industries, not just real estate," says Scott Avery, President of AveryHess. "It is an honor to once again be recognized for the talented work of the AveryHess team and to receive another prestigious award."Entries forannual American Web Design Awards™ reached a record 1,400 submissions this year. Of these entrants, which included categories in web design, social media, apps, blogs, and e-newsletters, a highly-selective 15 percent were recognized as winners.AveryHess launched its new brand and redesigned website in December 2016. The site features a vibrant and appealing look, an easy to navigate graphic user interface (GUI), informative service and product listing pages, advanced search tools, and several proprietary features, including:—a tool that finds homes for sale that match the home buyer's monthly budget within +/- $100—a pricing estimator that lets home sellers know what their home is worth—a visual tour of communities and neighborhoods across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC with content highlighting an overview of each local area and places of interest there, written by AveryHess agents."Our goal was to create a world-class website that would provide the ideal online experience for home buyers, home sellers, renters, investors and other clients. We've already seen a huge jump in visitor traffic," says Avery. "The fact that our site is also being recognized for its user experience and user interface is icing on the cake."The AveryHess website was developed by the company's in-house marketing and design team. A major influencer of this was the company's rebranding – a collaborative effort shared by the marketing team and the firm's agency partner, BlueFusion Creative and Marketing.Since 1963,(GDUSA) has been the business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals. Through its annual design showcase, 100,000 visitor-a-month website, monthly newsletter, and digital/print publication,covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products and services. The American Web Design Awards isannual showcase that recognizes the best in web design, interactive design and UX design. From more than 1,400 entries only the top 15 percent are selected as winners.Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and decision support to its clients Every Step of the Way.