Pulse of the City News' Recent Customer Satisfaction Award Winners Earn the Highest Rating

-- Pulse of the City News announces its most recent Pulse Customer Satisfaction Award winners for outstanding customer satisfaction, and several companies take the top spot with 5-star ratings.In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Worldwide Waterproofing & Concrete of Pasadena, Md., (www.basementwaterproofingworldwide.com)is a three-time Pulse Award winner, earning the highest rating of 5 stars every year. The woman-owned, family-operated foundation repair company specializing in both residential and commercial foundation work. Its services include basement inspection and waterproofing, crawl space waterproofing, foundation repair, drainage/downspouts, egress windows, and mold remediation. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/ company-details/ 9423z2... HomeLife Access Realty of Ashland, Va., ( www.homelifeaccessrealty.com ) is a back-to-back Pulse Award winner, earning 5 stars in both 2016 and 2017. HomeLife Access Realty is a team of licensed realtors specializing in representing clients in the purchase and sale of single-family homes, income property, farms and land in Central Virginia. The realtors, many of whom grew up in the area, pride themselves on their knowledge of current transactions, school districts, neighborhood information and related services, including mortgage, insurance and inspection information. The team at HomeLife Access Realty is dedicated to achieving results and providing exceptional customer service. Visit its Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/44y2v294z213/HOMELIFE-ACCESS-REALTY/ASHLAND/VA.Specialized Saw & Mower, Inc. of Salem, Va., (www.specializedsawandmower.com)and its sister company, King's Hauling & Excavating, Inc., are both first-time Pulse Award winners, receiving a 5-star rating in 2017. Specialized Saw & Mower is a family-owned-and-operated business that provides the latest and best in power sports products, including ATVs, farm/agricultural tractors, zero-turn mowers and riding mowers as well as OEM parts. King's Hauling offers excavating, dump truck hauling, septic tank installation, stump removal, foundations, land clearing and grading, and more for Salem and the surrounding areas. In business since 1993, the two companies are founded on excellent customer service and hard work, and have a long list of satisfied customers to show for their efforts. Visit the companies' Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/74w2z25433/Kings-Hauling-and-Excavating-Inc/Salem/VA.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides "customer-first"learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.