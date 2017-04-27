ZEDRA expands into U.S. with new office and senior hire

Key hire will strengthen ZEDRA's presence in the region and expand its reach ZEDRA is committed to delivering industry leading solutions globally Tomás Alonso has a tremendous reputation and will play a key role in ZEDRA's future development

-- In a year where ZEDRA has already seen the hire of a new Managing Director for its London office and the appointment of two new Business Heads in Singapore and Jersey, it can now announce that Tomás Alonso has joined its employment as Managing Director of Zedra Corporate Services Inc., working from its new Miami office.Alonso will come on board to increase and build the Group's market presence and raise awareness in North and Latin America as well as support sales and representative needs for ZEDRA's corporate, funds and private clients. He will also be responsible for developing and overseeing the business growth opportunities and for cementing ZEDRA's proposition and position across North and Latin America.Tomás Alonso brings over 20 years of experience in management and business development in the corporate and financial service industry and has a proven track record in selling corporate and fund solutions to multinational groups and UHTN individuals and their families."We are delighted to have Tomás join us at ZEDRA during this exciting time as we increase our Pan-American presence," says Niels Nielsen, ZEDRA CEO. "His unique experience, global network and industry knowledge will be fundamental and of great value as we develop our business and look for new opportunities both here and further afield."Having a presence in Miami will strengthen ZEDRA's footprint in the region by providing a cohesive foundation for and sustainable, long-term growth. With approximately 500 staff worldwide based in 14 global offices, ZEDRA is one of the fastest growing Trust and Corporate Fund services providers.Tomás holds a Spanish law degree and Masters in Law in Taxation from the University of Miami. He holds a further degree in Business Administration. His previous experience includes working for such distinguished law firms as Garrigues & Andersen in Spain, as well the offices of Arthur Andersen and Deloitte in Miami. Prior to his role at ZEDRA, he worked as the Head of Corporate Clients - Americas of Amicorp at their Miami office, having previously served as Managing Director of Amicorp U.S. from 2004 – 2013.He is a member of the Madrid Bar Association and of the International Bar Association, as well as the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP). Tomás also holds a place on the Registered Trust and Step Practitioners (TEP).Niels concludes, "North and Latin America is an important area for us and a presence in Miami further reassures ZEDRA's confidence in this fast-developing region. Tomás Alonso has successfully operated in the Americas for more than 15 years and is the right man to help us establish key service solutions in this important strategic region".Photography:Tomás Alonso, click link:LogoZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has 14 global offices including Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Australia New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.ZEDRA's 500–strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.ZEDRA has a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.www.zedra.com