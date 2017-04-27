News By Tag
Operation Food Search Receives Good360 Award
St. Louis nonprofit agency honored for leadership in product philanthropy
Good360 is a global leader in socially responsible product giving to the mutual benefit of both its nonprofit and corporate partners. The Good360 Circle of Good award recognizes partners who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in product philanthropy and redistribution in order to help those in need. The Circle of Good joins nonprofits, corporate donors, and Good360 in a collaborative mission to deliver hope, dignity and renewed possibilities through the donation and distribution of highly needed product.
"We are honored to receive this award because of our work with Good360 and its donors to amplify each donation's impact by redistributing needed items to other nonprofits and their communities,"
Pictured from left to right are Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer and Good360 EVP of Partnership Richard Barney.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.
OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Contact
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
End
