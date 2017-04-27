News By Tag
New Boater Access Park Opens in Jupiter
"Ensuring free and affordable access to beaches and water bodies is a core service of our department,"
Waterway Park includes a boat basin (170 linear feet), four 40-ft. floating staging docks, fishing pier, boardwalk, restrooms, and landscaping. 52 boat trailer parking spaces and 24 standard parking spaces were also added.
Waterway Park is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 3630 Indiantown Road in Jupiter, just west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Operating hours are sunrise to sunset. A boat trailer parking permit is required. Annual permits may be purchased online at www.pbcparks.com. Daily permits are available at Waterway Park using the onsite pay station.
Please visit www.pbcparks.com for more information about boating and other leisure opportunities available through the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.
