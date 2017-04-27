New Boater Access Park Opens in Jupiter

Sunset at Waterway Park in Jupiter, Florida

Chris Korbelak

-- County officials and residents cut the ribbon to a new park in Jupiter on Saturday, April 29 to add three new boat ramps and other new boating amenities to Palm Beach County's park system. Representatives of partnering agencies also joined the celebration—the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)."Ensuring free and affordable access to beaches and water bodies is a core service of our department,"said Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department Director Eric Call.Waterway Park includes a boat basin (170 linear feet), four 40-ft. floating staging docks, fishing pier, boardwalk, restrooms, and landscaping. 52 boat trailer parking spaces and 24 standard parking spaces were also added.Waterway Park is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 3630 Indiantown Road in Jupiter, just west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Operating hours are sunrise to sunset. A boat trailer parking permit is required. Annual permits may be purchased online at www.pbcparks.com. Daily permits are available at Waterway Park using the onsite pay station.Please visit www.pbcparks.com for more information about boating and other leisure opportunities available through the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.