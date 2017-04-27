News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lookupfare Starting New Virgin Atlantic Flight Services Promotions
Lookupfare is all geared up to start promoting new wing of services introduced by Virgin Atlantic.
According to the recent industry reports and news circulation, Virgin Atlantic Airlines has launched its new wing of services - from London Heathrow to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
This included daily flights that will be operated by a Boeing 787-9. This development has replaced Boeing 767 service that was once operated by Delta Air Lines, a joint partner of Virgin Atlantic.
In this route of services, Virgin Atlantic has also announced a Premium Economy cabin and 50 additional seats a day that is the airline aims at increasing its capacity by 18,250 seats per year.
"As the home of Boeing, it only seems right to fly our newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 on the London to Seattle route. With Wi-Fi, mood lighting, onboard bar and top of the range in-flight entertainment, whether traveling for leisure or business, we know our customers love to fly on this high-tech aircraft," said Craig Kreeger, Virgin Atlantic CEO.
There is no denying to the fact that Virgin Atlantic is one of the few airlines and the latest one to begin Seattle service. "We're really looking forward to expanding our presence on the West Coast as well as introducing the Virgin Atlantic experience to customers flying between the UK and Seattle, Kreeger added."
We, at Lookupfare agree with Sir Richard Branson, President of Virgin Atlantic that Seattle is home to Microsoft, Amazon and of course Boeing, which makes it one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and as a mecca for entrepreneurs and innovators.
Lookupfare is already excited with the announcement and gearing up to start promoting Virgin Atlantic new route that is Seattle. There is no denying to the fact that Port of Seattle is ready to welcome more International visitors that will benefit the economy in return, and customers are bound to benefit of the cheaper air fares.
We, as your trusted travel partner will make sure that our website, Android and IOS mobile applications, on-call travel experts are well equipped with detailed information of the recent developments and we keep sending you cheap Virgin Atlantic deals (http://www.lookupfare.com/
With its daily service to Seattle, Virgin Atlantic now offers service to four destinations in the Western United States, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.
About Lookupfare
Lookupfare is one of the leading brands in the online travel industry. It offers an extensive selection of flight and hotel deals to destinations all around the globe. It operates with the sole aim of providing its customers the best-in-value deals and the most memorable journey possible. Based in Cleveland, the portal also offers an array of custom travel offers such as First Class Travel, Business Class Travel, Family Travel deals, Military Travel deals, Senior Travel deals, etc.
Contact
Lookupfare
***@lookupfare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse