The Greater Jacksonville USO has earned the highest rating possible from Charity Navigator
Nonprofit organization has received their second consecutive 4-star rating
"This award is a validation of the high quality of work that we put into our service to military personnel at home or on deployment,"
The Greater Jacksonville USO earned their second consecutive 4-star rating. Charity Navigators says only 26 percent of the charities they rate have received the consecutive designation. The 4-star rating means The Greater Jacksonville USO exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in their area of work. It sets them apart from their peers, demonstrates trustworthiness, and speaks to the quality of work its volunteers, staff and supporters provide to its clientele.
Angelica Lockwood, a volunteer at the Mayport USO and an ABFAN crew member of the USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) said, "The Greater Jacksonville USO has been a great place for me to volunteer because they always seem to know what we may need at their USO Centers or while we are on deployment."
The Greater Jacksonville USO's mission is to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. O'Brien said this 4-star rating is a testament to their mission.
Charity Navigator has become the nation's largest and most used evaluator of charities because it employs professional analysts to develop an unbiased, objective, numbers-based rating system to assess over 8,000 of America's best-known and some lesser known charities.
About the Greater Jacksonville Area USO
In December 2016, the USO completed its 75th year of service to members and families of our Armed Forces! The Greater Jacksonville Area USO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and one of eighteen "Independent Chartered Affiliate" USOs throughout the country. As such, they do not receive funding from USO Headquarters, nor any city, state or federal funding. The Greater Jacksonville Area USO is totally dependent upon the generosity of community donors, civic organizations and local corporate partners for donations to operate their three local Jacksonville USO Centers. www.jaxuso.org
Media Contact
Kelly White
9042323001
kelly.white@
