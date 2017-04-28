News By Tag
Emerald Homes unveils three new homes at The Oaks Club
The Oaks Club's dedication to culinary arts is reflected in the chef-inspired kitchens of the three homes now available from Emerald Homes, featuring numerous designer upgrades and starting in the $900s. Offering three bedrooms, three baths and a three-car garage, these homes feature a pool and bonus room and range from 3,128 to 3,692 square feet of living space, with the largest also offering a den. One is available for immediate occupancy, while the landscaping is finalized on the other two homesites.
Surrounded on three sides by water, The Oaks Club offers views of Little Sarasota Bay and Casey and Siesta keys. The canopied streets and large oversized homesites offer residents a private setting with an old Florida aesthetic that will please birdwatching enthusiasts.
Limited time initiation fee incentives for The Oaks Club are currently available with purchase of these stately homes, and homeowners may choose between an equity and social membership. Home viewings are by appointment only and can be arranged by calling sales agent Holly Stockell at (941) 320-6873 (tel:(941)%20320-
About Emerald Homes: A Tradition of Building Excellence
Emerald Homes has created a tradition of excellence by developing innovative home designs and crafting luxury homes with meticulous attention to detail for over a decade. Our philosophy is to incorporate features and amenities into our homes complementary to each individual customer's preferences, personality and lifestyle.
The successful blending of customer ideas and our experience creates dramatic living areas with personalized touches, from gourmet gathering kitchens to spa bath retreats and outdoor living spaces. Our focus is to create livable homes by combining luxury and function.
Emerald Homes are built with quality materials by an experienced team of builders, and each home is designed and constructed with the latest in building technology and design. We combine your ideas, luxury features, and our attention to detail to create your unique dream home.
The Emerald Homes brand has always represented luxury. In 2001, Emerald Homes became a D.R. Horton Company and is leveraging D.R. Horton's resources to now offer discerning buyers in the Southwest Florida market a personalized approach to the luxury home buying process.
For more information on the collections of homes and communities, please visit www.emeraldhomes.com. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. D.R. Horton and Emerald Homes are equal housing opportunity builders. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
