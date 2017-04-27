News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary San Antonio Veterans Job Fair May 18
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's San Antonio event are Allstate, BMW of North America, LLC, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Department of Veteran Affairs, Farmers Insurance, Federal Aviation Administration, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Love's Travel Stops, Naval Intelligence Activity, PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Texas Department of Transportation, Toyota Motor Engineering, USAA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Vinnell Arabia and Walgreens. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In January of 2017, the DAV RecruitMilitary San Antonio event connected more than 320 veteran job seekers with 118 exhibitors including Accenture, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Department of Homeland Security/Federal Protective Service (FPS) and Toyota Motor Engineering.
RecruitMilitary has held 16 events in San Antonio, drawing 8,499 attendees and 905 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,185,828+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
