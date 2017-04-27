 
News By Tag
* Contemporary Furniture
* E-commerce
* Buy Furniture Online
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


Industry West Announces Expansion Of Jacksonville Headquarters

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Contemporary Furniture
E-commerce
Buy Furniture Online

Industry:
Furniture

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

Subject:
Companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Industry West, a leader in furnishing restaurants, hotels, high-tech startups and residences throughout North America has announced the expansion of its headquarters in Jacksonville, Fl., with the acquisition of a new 4,300-square-foot facility.

Industry West is a forward-thinking e-commerce furniture company with a passion for quality, beautifully modern furniture. Founded in 2011, Industry West has evolved into a leader in providing a progressive, tastefully curated collection of modern furniture that is remarkably well-priced.

In addition to providing room for Industry West's sales team, design consultants customer service representatives and senior leadership, the expansion will offer customers the ability to view a rotating selection of items from the company's extensive collection while providing trade professionals with a location to work with the Industry West team on new projects.

"We are extremely excited about this opportunity to expose more people to the Industry West brand," said Industry West co-founder and CEO Jordan England. "We are always looking for new and exciting items from around the world that will lend themselves to the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of the clients we serve. This expansion will better allow us to tell that story"

The new Jacksonville headquarters of Industry West's growing e-commerce business will include a retail component through which customers can purchase a curated selection of accessories (http://www.industrywest.com/shop/accessories.html) from around the world, including mirrors, artistic prints, and ceramic and wood objects.

"This new expansion isn't about creating a traditional retail or office experience," England said. "We want this to be a multi-use space where our employees can work, our design partners can explore and where new eyes can be exposed to the Industry West brand."


About Industry West:

Founded in 2011, Industry West has emerged as a leader in the North American furniture market. To date, Industry West has furnished some of the country's most popular restaurants and most successful companies and has seen exponential growth in both its B2B and B2C customer base. Industry West was founded by Jordan England and his wife, Anne England.


Learn more at http://www.industrywest.com

Contact
Industry West
***@industrywest.com
End
Source:
Email:***@industrywest.com Email Verified
Tags:Contemporary Furniture, E-commerce, Buy Furniture Online
Industry:Furniture
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share