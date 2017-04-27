News By Tag
Industry West Announces Expansion Of Jacksonville Headquarters
Industry West is a forward-thinking e-commerce furniture company with a passion for quality, beautifully modern furniture. Founded in 2011, Industry West has evolved into a leader in providing a progressive, tastefully curated collection of modern furniture that is remarkably well-priced.
In addition to providing room for Industry West's sales team, design consultants customer service representatives and senior leadership, the expansion will offer customers the ability to view a rotating selection of items from the company's extensive collection while providing trade professionals with a location to work with the Industry West team on new projects.
"We are extremely excited about this opportunity to expose more people to the Industry West brand," said Industry West co-founder and CEO Jordan England. "We are always looking for new and exciting items from around the world that will lend themselves to the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of the clients we serve. This expansion will better allow us to tell that story"
The new Jacksonville headquarters of Industry West's growing e-commerce business will include a retail component through which customers can purchase a curated selection of accessories (http://www.industrywest.com/
"This new expansion isn't about creating a traditional retail or office experience,"
About Industry West:
Founded in 2011, Industry West has emerged as a leader in the North American furniture market. To date, Industry West has furnished some of the country's most popular restaurants and most successful companies and has seen exponential growth in both its B2B and B2C customer base. Industry West was founded by Jordan England and his wife, Anne England.
Learn more at http://www.industrywest.com
