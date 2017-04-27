Country(s)
Lala Kent Premieres First Single "Boy" ft. DJ Duffey
From television to the studio, Kent and Duffey give you a new summer dance track!
With the help of renowned female deejay Duffey who also had a stint on television (Basketball Wives LA), the two collaborated on this dance track that is a perfect song for the summer.
"Duffey and I have been friends for quite some time so when she mentioned that she was going to start making music, I knew I had to get on a track with her," Kent says about working on the single.
She continued by saying, "I wanted my first track to be fun, something everyone can dance to, and just good vibes which is what I am all about."
This is the first single for both Lala and Duffey who do plan on working together on more music in the future. "When Lala mentioned she was going to start singing, I knew exactly which sound I wanted to take her single," Duffey stated about working with Kent.
"I'm very lucky that I was able to work with Duffey and Sean2 on 'Boy' and I am just ready for people to hear it!" Lala finished.
