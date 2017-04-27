 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


Lala Kent Premieres First Single "Boy" ft. DJ Duffey

From television to the studio, Kent and Duffey give you a new summer dance track!
 
1 2
Boy by Lala Kent and DJ Duffey
Boy by Lala Kent and DJ Duffey
LOS ANGELES - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Coming off of two seasons of Vanderpump Rules where Kent displayed her vocal talents with deejay James Kennedy in the track "Feeling You", Lala has now stepped out on her own with the feel good track "Boy."

With the help of renowned female deejay Duffey who also had a stint on television (Basketball Wives LA), the two collaborated on this dance track that is a perfect song for the summer.

"Duffey and I have been friends for quite some time so when she mentioned that she was going to start making music, I knew I had to get on a track with her," Kent says about working on the single.

She continued by saying, "I wanted my first track to be fun, something everyone can dance to, and just good vibes which is what I am all about."

This is the first single for both Lala and Duffey who do plan on working together on more music in the future. "When Lala mentioned she was going to start singing, I knew exactly which sound I wanted to take her single," Duffey stated about working with Kent.

"I'm very lucky that I was able to work with Duffey and Sean2 on 'Boy' and I am just ready for people to hear it!" Lala finished.

You can purchase "Boy" on iTunes at https://itun.es/us/vmCwjb?i=1230619939.

For inquiries with Lala Kent or DJ Duffey, please contact alexis@diamondmpr.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@diamondmpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Lala Kent, DJ Duffey, Boy, Itunes, Music, Edm, Hip-hop, Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment, Music, Television
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond MPR News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share