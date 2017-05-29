 
Harvard & UT Researchers Propose Systems Connection in Classical Acupuncture & 21st Century Medicine

 
 
The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine
The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Harvard University's renown fascia researcher Helene Langevin, MD, and co-author Rosa Schnyer, PhD, LAc propose that elements of classical acupuncture "are related to important 21st century advances in physiology and medicine, including systems biology, cross-system integration, matrix biology and mechanotherapeutics." Their commentary appeared in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/acm.2017.0028) website until May 29, 2017.

In "Reconnecting the Body in Eastern and Western Medicine (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/acm.2017.0028)," Langevin and Schnyer write that "Western medicine is beginning to recognize the body's interconnectedness... and its dynamic function as a mechanosensitive whole body system." The authors note that this connectivity is found through exploring the philosophy and practice of classical acupuncture as distinguished from modernized Traditional Chinese Medicine which may have left behind potentially valuable experiences and information.

"Much of the alternative and integrative medicine dialogue and controversy surrounds issues related to whole person and whole systems research and practice and this important exploration suggests an exciting convergence," says The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine Editor-in-Chief John Weeks, johnweeks-integrator.com, Seattle, WA.

About the Journal
The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine (http://www.liebertpub.com/acm) is a monthly peer-reviewed journal published online with open access options and in print. Led by John Weeks (johnweeks-integrator.com), the Co-founder and past Executive Director of the Academic Collaborative for Integrative Health, the Journal provides observational, clinical, and scientific reports and commentary intended to help healthcare professionals, delivery organization leaders, and scientists evaluate and integrate therapies into patient care protocols and research strategies. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine website.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Alternative and Complementary Therapies, Medical Acupuncture, and Journal of Medicinal Food. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN(Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Danielle Giordano
914-740-2198
dgiordano@liebertpub.com
