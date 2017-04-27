Kounopt Spreads Awareness during this April for Women's Eye Health and Safety Month

April is seen as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month, in an effort to educate women and combat against eye-related issues.

Contact

Kounopt

***@kounopt.com Kounopt

End

--As per the study, it is an unavoidable truth that women's are more prone than men to have eye-related issues. It has been recorded that around two-third of visual impairment and visual hindrance occur in women. Also, Glaucoma, Cataracts, and age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are more likely to be an issue for women. Women's often experience changes in their vision that result from Hormones fluctuations. Here are various reasons why women tend to have more eye problems.• PregnancyEye puffiness and headache are the most well-known eye issue seen in pregnant women.• Menopause – Women who undertake menopause may encounter dry eye disorder and uveitis (eye irritation)• Fertility drugsWomen who take medications to improve fertility may encounter spots in their vision.• Quit smoking - smoking vastly increases chances of eye disease.• Take supplements (as prescribed by a medical expert).• Eager moms ought to know about conceivable vision changes amid pregnancy.• All women's those are pregnant or they want to end up noticeably pregnant and have been determined to have diabetes ought to get a full, widened eye exam.• Always wear UV-blocking eye glasses to protect your eyes.• Utilize beauty care products securely.• Utilize contact focal points securely.Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.