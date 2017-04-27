News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rotary Club of Fort Myers South to honor 36 nominees at the 31st Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards
Five-time Olympic medalist John Naber to deliver inspiring keynote address
Five-time Olympic medalist, John Naber, will deliver the keynote address. Naber, who held five world records between 1976 and 1983, has attained excellence and goal achievement throughout his career, which has included work as a network television and radio sports broadcaster, author, corporate speaker and performance coach guiding thousands of achievers to realize their world-class goals.
Returning for its 13th year as a major sponsor, the Southwest Florida Rheem Team will proudly serve as the overall $10,000 Scholarship Sponsor.
Eighteen Lee County-area high schools each nominated one top male and female varsity letter winner who maintains a minimum 3.2 GPA, is involved in school and community activities and demonstrates leadership characteristics. A selection committee of Rotary South members interviews nominees and selects the winners.
The 36 nominees are: Santiago Corredor and Mindie Mabry from Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Sam Keating and Peyton Hornung from Canterbury School, Jonah Martinez and Emma Barcena from Cape Coral High School, Preston Moore and Adrienne Baker from Cypress Lake High School,Trevor McDaniel and Te'Niya Jones from Dunbar High School, Tyrik Pitts and Jaritza Crespo from East Lee County High School, Arye Scott Beck and Alina Faunce from Estero High School, Matthew Malavsky and Rachel Miller from Evangelical Christian School, Evan Babatz and Krissy Gear from Fort Myers High School, Kaleb Konieczki and Rachel Legiec from Gateway Charter, Jimmy O'Connor and Sedona Townsend from Ida S. Baker High School, Kory Curtis and MacKenzie Hare from Island Coast High School, Patston Stewart and Amani Desamours from Lehigh Senior High School, Sean Kostyk and Journi Northorp from Mariner High School, Garrett Morgan and Kayla Easterly from North Fort Myers High School, Cole Schneider and Valerie Iglehart from Riverdale High School, Althiery Leontes and Garbrielle Taveras from South Fort Myers High School, and Dillon Martino and Sarah Kathryn Sheffield from Southwest Florida Christian Academy.
For more information about the 31st Annual Rotary Club of Fort Myers South's Scholar-Athlete Awards, contact Rob Scharlau at (239) 810-2554 or rob.scharlau@
Rotary Club of Fort Myers South
Rotary Club of Fort Myers South has more than 140 members who are among the 1.3 million Rotarians worldwide. Service Above Self is the motto of Rotary International, which has contributed more than $1.2 billion and tens of thousands of volunteer hours toward polio eradication in addition to projects such as water quality, world peace and literacy. Rotary Club of Fort Myers South meetings are held each Monday at noon at the Crowne Plaza, 13051 Bell Tower Drive. For more information, visit www.rotarysouth.org.
Contact
Conric Pr & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse