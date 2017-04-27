Jagware PST to NSF Wizard- A Marvelous Approach to Import Outlook Files to Lotus Notes

This release has been published by the organization to tell the global users regarding the launch of a new product i.e., PST to NSF wizard.

-- Jagware; a 1000 Fortune company proudly announces the launch of one of its products i.e., PST to NSF Wizard. This utility converts the MS Outlook PST files to the NSF Files of the Lotus Notes, which in case turns out a helping hand in the process of migration. The Outlook to Lotus Notes Converter provides an output with the infinite size of PST to NSF conversion, keeping intact the structure of the files without causing any harm to the attachments included in the email.Outlook PST to Lotus Notes Converter has a brilliant working interface, which makes it an effortless approach to start migrating PST files to Lotus Notes. It is just a process with only three steps i.e., Browse >> Scan >> Export. This provides one the desired NSF files in hand within minutes. It resolves every query of the user by providing him/her step wise guidance for the same.In contrast between the two widely used mailing applications, organizations prefer the usage of Lotus Notes instead of Microsoft Outlook because it is the most secure and password protected application. A person who is technically savvy can access the Lotus Notes easily without any fear of data hijacking. The security functionality of Lotus Notes makes it the most reliable application worldwide. The large scale enterprise users can use the IBM Notes application to maintain the standards of the company in terms of security."Time and again we come across a scenario where we have tofor the migration of the mailboxes from MS Outlook to Lotus Notes because of the security concern. We all know that the Domino server is the most secured one that's why maximum users prefer migration from MS Outlook to Lotus Notes. Therefore, we have launched the product to overcome every requirement of the user who is having such type of query."The Chief Development Officer of Jagware stated these statements at the launch of the product.The PST to NSF Converter is a user friendly tool with the help of which it becomes easier to access the files for both individual and corporate users. In addition to it, the utility provides an option where one can apply email filters to the message by selecting a specific range of the date. Moreover, one can even try export of the selective email filters and can even save the files of HTML format. One can easily import PST to NSF files as the tool has brilliant functionalities.There is a list of key features with the help of which one can differentiate the PST to NSF Wizard from all the other present in market. We have mentioned few of the features below, which justifies the need of the product and how to convert PST to NSF easily with the converter:• The PST to NSF migration Tool ensures that emails will be converted along with the attachments.• The software provides folder to folder mapping easily. For example: one can map the inbox folder of PST to NSF with an ease.• The PST to NSF software renders the filter operation applied on to-do list so that one can perform the database filtering.• The Outlook PST to Lotus Notes NSF converter provides the feature where one can decrypt the encrypted messages easily.• The software offers an easy and enhanced handling of the Graphical User Interface, enabling a novice user to access it.The tool is available in two versions one is trial based i.e., freeware and the other one is the licensed one i.e., paid one. The trail version of PST to NSF migration tool is available on the official website. One can even get the access to the paid software buy purchasing it. One should feel free while buying the software as it is free from any kind of fraud.http://www.jagwaresoftware.com/pst-to-nsf/