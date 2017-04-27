Author Crowdfunding Children's Book To Promote Awareness, Celebrate Diversity

www. EmmaGoesToSchool. com

-- Today in Chicago, IL first-time children's author Kristin Pack launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund her debut title, Emma Goes to School; a children's book that promotes awareness and celebrates diversity, about a little girl from Monstoria who's worried about fitting in.While meeting her classmates, Emma is able to explore many issues relating to physical and neurodiversity, including using a wheelchair, nonverbal communication, and being on the autism spectrum.Emma Goes to School is inspired by a real girl named Emma Nelson, who was diagnosed with Schaaf-Yang Syndrome in 2016, and Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2017.When asked why she wrote the book, Pack said;"I became inspired to write the book shortly after Emma was born, well before she had a diagnosis. All we knew at that time was that Emma had small and uniquely shaped hands, with fingers that crossed over one another and she had difficulty feeding. I started wondering what Emma would be like as she got older; how would other kids react to her differently shaped hands?""I decided that I wanted to write a book to help show her how to embrace her differences, and show others that it's not only alright to be different, it's something to be celebrated.Kristin currently lives in Chicago, Illinois with her husband Brad, and her son Miles. She holds an M.A. from DePaul University, where she focused on youth/family Sociology.You can check out our Kickstarter, Website, Facebook and Instagram here:facebook.com/emmagoestoschoolinstagram.com/emmagoestoschooltwitter.com/emmaofmonstoria