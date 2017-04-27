 
News By Tag
* Children S Book
* Special Needs
* Diversity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


Author Crowdfunding Children's Book To Promote Awareness, Celebrate Diversity

 
 
www.EmmaGoesToSchool.com
www.EmmaGoesToSchool.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Children S Book
Special Needs
Diversity

Industry:
Books

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Projects

CHICAGO - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Today in Chicago, IL first-time children's author Kristin Pack launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund her debut title, Emma Goes to School; a children's book that promotes awareness and celebrates diversity, about a little girl from Monstoria who's worried about fitting in.

While meeting her classmates, Emma is able to explore many issues relating to physical and neurodiversity, including using a wheelchair, nonverbal communication, and being on the autism spectrum.

Emma Goes to School is inspired by a real girl named Emma Nelson, who was diagnosed with Schaaf-Yang Syndrome in 2016, and Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2017.

When asked why she wrote the book, Pack said;

"I became inspired to write the book shortly after Emma was born, well before she had a diagnosis.  All we knew at that time was that Emma had small and uniquely shaped hands, with fingers that crossed over one another and  she had difficulty feeding. I started wondering what Emma would be like as she got older; how would other kids react to her differently shaped hands?"

"I decided that I wanted to write a book to help show her how to embrace her differences, and show others that it's not only alright to be different, it's something to be celebrated.

Kristin currently lives in Chicago, Illinois with her husband Brad, and her son Miles. She holds an M.A. from DePaul University, where she focused on youth/family Sociology.

You can check out our Kickstarter, Website, Facebook and Instagram here:

http://kck.st/2pndc64
emmagoestoschool.com
facebook.com/emmagoestoschool
instagram.com/emmagoestoschool
twitter.com/emmaofmonstoria

Contact
Brad Pack
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share