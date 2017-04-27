News By Tag
Nerac Announces the May Issue of the Nerac Strategist
New release offers in-depth business perspectives on industry issues, compliance challenges and commercial opportunities authored by Nerac analysts, industry experts
Carbon fiber has been incorporated into everything from tennis rackets to airplanes. It increases the strength and stiffness of structural parts without adding weight. Unfortunately, carbon fiber itself is not cheap to produce. A new tool for the carbon fiber toolbox is 3D printing. The article "Is Carbon Fiber on Your Horizon? 3D Print It." explores the emerging market opportunity for 3D printing of carbon fiber composite materials. (www.nerac.com/
The June 2016 revision 4 of MEDDEV 2.7/1 updated many requirements for clinical evaluation of medical devices and provided detailed descriptions of what the Clinical Evaluation Report (CER) should encompass to assess and document safety and performance of a device. In particular, revision 4 clarifies the previously brief mention of state of the art. The article "State of the Art for Medical Devices – Applying the Requirements of MEDDEV 2.7/1 Rev. 4" explores how to establish and document state of the art in terms of CER requirements. (www.nerac.com/
With the recent boom in the development of more complex biomaterials and advances in stem cell biology, the idea of organ and limb replacement is becoming less of a sci-fi fantasy and more of a feasible standard in medicine. Although not a new concept, with talk of organ replacement as early as the 1950s, advances made within the fields of biocompatible materials and stem cells have recently changed the game. Traditionally the standard treatment for organ failure was mechanical support or a replacement organ via donor. However, the practice of donor organs presents several limitations, primarily an increasing shortage in supply and the lifelong need for immunosuppressants. There are also rapidly changing regulatory guidelines that must be considered. The article "Regenerative Medicine: A New Kind of Cellular Service" provides an overview of the recent trends in this developing field. (www.nerac.com/
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 20,000 users worldwide and delivers over 75,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with a strong focus in the areas of pharmaceutical, food and nutraceuticals, medical device, engineering, energy and advanced materials.
