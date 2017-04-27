News By Tag
Entando Announces Open Source Collaboration with Red Hat
Entando to build an advanced DXP platform for process-driven applications that integrates with Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite and Red Hat JBoss BRMS
Entando announced today that it has entered into a technology collaboration with Red Hat aimed at developing a new intelligent platform for low-code, process-driven applications. Entando and Red Hat will jointly contribute to a single open source project which will focus on the needs of modern, enterprise applications.
Entando, named Cool Vendor in web computing in 2015 by Gartner, is collaborating with Red Hat to offer innovative open source solutions for developing enterprise applications. Both companies are aligned on concepts related to modern application development including application containerization, container management, microservices, and supporting a polyglot development model for cloud-native applications.
An early example of this collaboration will be demonstrated at Red Hat Summit in Boston, MA. Engineers from Entando and Red Hat will be available to illustrate how their technologies can be used together for rapid UX development of process-driven applications.
"We believe that this alignment with Red Hat will address a need in the market for an open source solution to simplify the development of modern user interfaces for applications built with JBoss BPM Suite and JBoss BRMS," says Walter Ambu, CEO at Entando. "This project can enable developers to more rapidly build and deploy user-engaging applications that leverage multiple interfaces, including web, mobile and voice."
"Compelling user experiences are important to the success of digital transformation projects. We are excited to collaborate with Entando on simplifying the development of rich user interfaces delivered by our next generation, process-driven, application development platform," said Prakash Aradhya, product manager, Red Hat.
Red Hat Summit is the industry's premier open source technology event to showcase some of the latest and greatest in cloud computing, platform, virtualization, middleware, storage, and systems management technologies.
Red Hat and JBoss are trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Entando is the official maintainer of the Entando open source community.
