Pryv joins The Pistoia Alliance to lower the barriers of adopting innovation in life sciences

-- As a new member at Pistoia Alliance, Pryv joins with the mission to address the growing needs for improving the adoption of innovative technologies for patient and real-world data.Positioning itself as the next industry standard for personal and real-world data standard, Pryv is looking forward to participating in the Pistoia Alliance Community to promote collaboration as many organisations would benefit significantly from industry-wide pre-competitive collaboration.Still, one of the biggest challenges the industry has, is transforming the growing number of collected data sets into meaningful insights via developing and implementing machine and deep learning systems.Pryv addresses this challenge by providing the industry with a technology solution that enables data collection and standardization, storage and distribution, while allowing different and multi-algorithms to be used to identify patterns and outcomes.Used as a foundation of R&D products development, Pryv eHealth Middleware technology ensures fast access to data and its compliant usage cross-borders. Easy access to acquiring real-world data, designing real-world data platforms and delivering real-world evidence, while ensuring the data is managed properly: preserving data privacy and security first is the promise Pryv brings to the wider Life Science communityBenefiting from the ready-to-be used Middleware solution of Pryv, Pharmaceutical and Life Science companies can focus now primarily on their research and deliver real benefits to patients while being sure the data management is done right under their control.The blockchain technology Pryv developed, and implemented in its Middleware is used to validate data set genuineness through its full life-cycle and provide a data trail audit, while the unique data ontology allows for granular data distribution to each stakeholder respecting Ethical, Legal and Clinical Data Requirements.Pryv is an independent Swiss SME founded in 2012 with the mission to promote, develop and implement Health IT patient-centric solutions across the healthcare industry.Pryv developed and sell licenses of a trusted Swiss-made and validated eHealth Data Middleware to empower Pharmas, Hospitals/ Clinics, Medtech, Digital Health, Insurances to build compliant, innovative and scalable data-driven eHealth products with confidence, reduced time and IT expenses while respecting complex Data Privacy Regulations. More on http//:www.pryv.com.The Pistoia Alliance is a global, not-for-profit members' organisation made up of life science companies, technology and service providers, publishers, and academic groups working to lower barriers to innovation in life science and healthcare R&D. It was conceived in 2007 and incorporated in 2009 by representatives of AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis and Pfizer who met at a conference in Pistoia, Italy. Its projects transform R&D through pre-competitive collaboration. It overcomes common R&D obstacles by identifying the root causes, developing standards and best practices, sharing pre-competitive data and knowledge, and implementing technology pilots. There are currently over 80 member companies; members collaborate on projects that generate significant value for the worldwide life sciences R&D community, using the Pistoia Alliance's proven framework for open innovation.