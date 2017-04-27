 
Triumph Krav Maga Announces Grand Opening Month in Metairie

 
 
NEW ORLEANS - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Triumph Krav Maga, helping men, women and youth get results in an exclusive, high energy facility that offers convenience and plenty of fun, will conduct Grand Opening month at their second location through May 31st, 2017.

Metairie, LA – May 2017 – Triumph Krav Maga is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its new Metairie fitness and self-defense facility targeted at helping the men, women and youth of the Metairie area to get in shape and go home safe.

"I am pleased to announce the Grand Opening of our new Triumph Krav Maga facility," said Vinay Chary, owner and Head Instructor at Triumph Krav Maga.  "We have been working diligently on creating a service that truly helps people get the results they are seeking."

Triumph Krav Maga Metairie is managed and run by a group of fitness and self-defense professionals with backgrounds in exercise programming and self-defense technique for all body types. Their services include helping men, women and youth with weight loss programs, group exercise and Krav Maga classes, private training or just a place to have fun while hanging out with others sharing common goals.

"Losing weight and getting back into shape can be overwhelming in the busy lives of many people.  They put their trust in Triumph Krav Maga to help them get the quickest results in the shortest time possible," said Chary.   "Our goal is to help our members get the results they are looking for and have fun in the process. It's been a labor of love, knowing that we will be able to change so many lives."

About Triumph Krav Maga

Triumph Krav Maga was founded to help men, women and youth get the self-defense and fitness results they are looking for in a high energy, fun environment.  Triumph Krav Maga is a privately held small business based in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information on Triumph Krav Maga, please visit http://www.triumphkravmaga.com or call (504)324-5705.

Press Contact:

Mary Freeney
Program Director
mrfreeney@triumphkravmaga.com
(504) 324-5705

Triumph Krav Maga
(504)324-5705
***@triumphkravmaga.com
