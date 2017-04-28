News By Tag
Celeberities Come Out to Pump It Up For Animal Rescue and Education
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules Star's famed restaurant Pump is the site of star studded fund raiser for St Martin's Animal Foundation
The 503C charity, founded by film and tv star Sky Valencia("Vegan Vixen") has some lofty goals. "To create a beautiful haven where severely abused animals can live out their lives in peace and where children can have fun learning about proper pet care, anti-bullying, and environmental issues through art, gardening and other fun activities."
St Martins Animal Foundation has been involved in education for years. "The St. Martin's Green Team is an effective Eco Educational Program that motives students of all ages to be eco-conscious and responsible adults. These professional young actor/activists educate 600- 1200 students per school assemblies held weekly. The Green Team teaches students how to recycle, save energy, the importance of spaying and neutering, growing gardens and respecting nature. With videos, entertaining performances and special guests the Green Team motivates students to be wise toward their future choices. This emphasis on teaching children an application for the environment, and all who inhabit it is a cornerstone of what the foundation is trying to do.
Celebrities came out en-masse to support this great cause. In addition to donation boxes being passed around and a silent auction, part of the thousands of dollars raised came from the foundations "One Dollar Campaign." This makes it easy for everyone to become a part of this endeavor.
Attendees included Bravo Tv's Craig Ramsay and Brandon Liberati, movie stars Sybil Danning, E.G. Daily, Monica Ramon and Cody Mullen; Television favorites Pamela Malcom, Karen-Eileen Gordon, Aylam Orian, Mandalynn Carlson, and Rory Ogden; Award winning filmmakers Armin Nasseri and James Balsamo; Local news person Jane Mitchell-Valdez;
For more information on St Martins Animal Foundation
http://www.stmartinsrescue.org/
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
twitter: https://twitter.com/
instagram: http://www.igcol.com/
to donate :http://www.stmartinsrescue.org/
St Martins Animal Foundation
