Celeberities Come Out to Pump It Up For Animal Rescue and Education

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules Star's famed restaurant Pump is the site of star studded fund raiser for St Martin's Animal Foundation

-- Lisa Vanderpump's famed Pump restaurant was the site of yet another red carpet celebration last Thursday. But this was no ordinary event. Not a film premier or a television awards show, this was some serious fundraising for the St Martin's Animal Foundation.The 503C charity, founded by film and tv star Sky Valencia("") has some lofty goals. "To create a beautiful haven where severely abused animals can live out their lives in peace and where children can have fun learning about proper pet care, anti-bullying, and environmental issues through art, gardening and other fun activities."Our focus this year is to create an innovative, self-sustainable, solar powered haven in Southern California. This exciting new eco sanctuary and learning center will welcome families to enjoy free and enriching activities. This will expand the minds of our youth in a positive way and give them a sense of community and the importance of their involvement in our precious world."St Martins Animal Foundation has been involved in education for years. "The St. Martin's Green Team is an effective Eco Educational Program that motives students of all ages to be eco-conscious and responsible adults. These professional young actor/activists educate 600- 1200 students per school assemblies held weekly. The Green Team teaches students how to recycle, save energy, the importance of spaying and neutering, growing gardens and respecting nature. With videos, entertaining performances and special guests the Green Team motivates students to be wise toward their future choices. This emphasis on teaching children an application for the environment, and all who inhabit it is a cornerstone of what the foundation is trying to do.Celebrities came out en-masse to support this great cause. In addition to donation boxes being passed around and a silent auction, part of the thousands of dollars raised came from the foundations "One Dollar Campaign." This makes it easy for everyone to become a part of this endeavor.Attendees included Bravo Tv's Craig Ramsay and Brandon Liberati, movie stars Sybil Danning, E.G. Daily, Monica Ramon and Cody Mullen; Television favorites Pamela Malcom, Karen-Eileen Gordon, Aylam Orian, Mandalynn Carlson, and Rory Ogden; Award winning filmmakers Armin Nasseri and James Balsamo; Local news person Jane Mitchell-Valdez;Radio talk show host and film star Kristin West; influencers Sara Barrett and Bianca Cheah, celebrity Psychologist Colleen Mullen, TED talker Michael Ezmerzian and many more.For more information on St Martins Animal Foundationfacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ smafenvisionaworld/ twitter: https://twitter.com/StMartinsLAinstagram: http://www.igcol.com/user/smaf_envision_a_worldto donate :http://www.stmartinsrescue.org/donate