The "Uber for Legal Help" looks to solve legal problems in Dubai

The Innovating Justice award-holder start-up has earned media and industry interest since its conception, says founder Suzanna Kalendzhian says.

Contact

Legal Advice Middle East

***@iamibrahim.com Legal Advice Middle East

End

-- Dubbed as the Uber of Legal Help, Legal Advice Middle East's first of its kind concept in the region is live at www.LegalAdviceME.com. The startup helps connect people seeking legal advice with lawyers in the UAE and Middle East region.Legal Advice Middle East is an online marketplace for legal help. It offers a free database of legal Q and A. Visitors can post questions and get a free response from a volunteering lawyer. To discuss further specifics of their case, they can set up a paid consultation.The Innovating Justice award-holder start-up has earned media and industry interest since its conception, says founder Suzanna Kalendzhian says.Legal Advice Middle East is currently interested in talking to media, regional blogs and websites which would like to let their readers know of the treasure trove of free legal help they could be getting by visiting LegaladviceME.comIt is also willing to provide a legal Q and A column to a magazine offering the right kind of exposure.Digital and Legacy Media are requested to get in touch through connect@IamIbrahim.com or +971563088352 for interviews, and inquiries.