The "Uber for Legal Help" looks to solve legal problems in Dubai
The Innovating Justice award-holder start-up has earned media and industry interest since its conception, says founder Suzanna Kalendzhian says.
Legal Advice Middle East is an online marketplace for legal help. It offers a free database of legal Q and A. Visitors can post questions and get a free response from a volunteering lawyer. To discuss further specifics of their case, they can set up a paid consultation.
Legal Advice Middle East is currently interested in talking to media, regional blogs and websites which would like to let their readers know of the treasure trove of free legal help they could be getting by visiting LegaladviceME.com
It is also willing to provide a legal Q and A column to a magazine offering the right kind of exposure.
Digital and Legacy Media are requested to get in touch through connect@IamIbrahim.com or +971563088352 for interviews, and inquiries.
Legal Advice Middle East
