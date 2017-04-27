 
UK manufacturer unveils latest major investment

A leading UK manufacturer has unveiled its newest recruit in their plan for further growth.
 
 
Wrights Plastics Group Commercial Director Andy Wa
Wrights Plastics Group Commercial Director Andy Wa
WEST BROMWICH, England - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cutlite Penta LM3020 laser cutting system cost The Wrights Plastics Group over £300,000 and is just a part of an ongoing investment programme that has resulted in the Group achieving what they believe is the largest & best plant list of any similar company.

The new machine harnesses the latest in laser technology and management software to improve accuracy, increase production speeds and minimise waste – an important feature for an organisation with ambitious environmental targets that were inspired by their client Marks & Spencer's Plan A.

The Midlands based Group, with manufacturing bases in West Bromwich and Shrewsbury, provide acrylic-based components for sectors as varied as automotive and retail display and other clients include Selfridges, The John Lewis Partnership, Jaguar Land Rover, The Morgan Car Company and Westfield Sports Cars.

Group Commercial Director Andy Watkins said this week "Our latest laser cutting system will help us improve our processes even more, ensuring we can offer clients a wider range of quality-driven services manufactured faster & more accurately than ever before.

"A spend of this size is a huge decision for any company but is essential for us to continue to grow the business. Clients know we are serious about continually improving what we can deliver and the staff can see we are committed to growing the business.

The company has a history of early-adoption of the latest technology, often being the first in the UK to purchase leading-edge machinery and software.

Further information can be found at http://www.wrightsplastics.co.uk/

