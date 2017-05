Janssen, Cara Therapeutics, Nektar, Pharmaleads and Centrexion Meet to Combat Opioid Addiction

Industry Set to Gather for 17th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit to Combat Opioid Addiction and Access New Innovations in Safe Pain Management

Pain Therapeutics 2017

Just under 3 weeks remain until the industry gathers to assess the latest developments and innovations in effective and safe pain management at SMi's 17th annual conference on Pain Therapeutics 2017, 22nd & 23rd May, Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK. Drawing insight from clinical results, industry case studies and scientific updates, agenda highlights will include:1. Opening address from Janssen discussing conflicts surrounding pain research2. Cara Therapeutics present clinical trial data on a novel peripherally acting kappa opioid receptor agonist that is currently in Phase 3 trials for post-operative pain (IV) and in Phase 2 trials for chronic pain (oral)3. Nektar provide a clinical analysis looking at human abuse liability of a novel opioid agonist with inherently slow CNS entry4. Pharmaleads present results of the first Dual ENKephalinase Inhibitors (DENKIs) to reach the clinic5. An update on clinical candidates for migraine pain which have demonstrated clinical efficacy in a keynote by MSD USA on CGRP receptor antagonists6. Centrexion Therapeutics case study on non-opioid analgesics in Morton's Neuroma and Knee Osteoarthritis7. Results from a CHDR study using a multimodal pain test battery8. A spotlight on animal models featuring talks on translational pain research from Neurodigm, MD Biosciences, Zoetis and Grunenthal GmbH9. Patient stratification based on somatosensory phenotyping - Mundipharma discuss implications for mechanism-based pain treatment and drug development10. University of Manchester provide academic insight into brain mechanisms of vulnerability and resilience to pain11. Lilly UK discuss how to improve the translatability of neurophysiological pharmacodynamic biomarkers in pain pathways12. Insight into exploiting synergy in the neurotrophin pathway to provide analgesia presented by AstraZeneca13. Novartis provide guidance on using patient reported outcome measures (proms) in patient management and pain clinical trials14. Direction on using potassium channels as pain and migraine targets by Amgen15. Ipsen Innovation explore the biology of botulinum neurotoxin for treatment of chronic pain16. Grunenthal Sweden provide a progressive outlook on patient drug development