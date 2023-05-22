News By Tag
Janssen, Cara Therapeutics, Nektar, Pharmaleads and Centrexion Meet to Combat Opioid Addiction
Industry Set to Gather for 17th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit to Combat Opioid Addiction and Access New Innovations in Safe Pain Management
Drawing insight from clinical results, industry case studies and scientific updates, agenda highlights will include:
1. Opening address from Janssen discussing conflicts surrounding pain research
2. Cara Therapeutics present clinical trial data on a novel peripherally acting kappa opioid receptor agonist that is currently in Phase 3 trials for post-operative pain (IV) and in Phase 2 trials for chronic pain (oral)
3. Nektar provide a clinical analysis looking at human abuse liability of a novel opioid agonist with inherently slow CNS entry
4. Pharmaleads present results of the first Dual ENKephalinase Inhibitors (DENKIs) to reach the clinic
5. An update on clinical candidates for migraine pain which have demonstrated clinical efficacy in a keynote by MSD USA on CGRP receptor antagonists
6. Centrexion Therapeutics case study on non-opioid analgesics in Morton's Neuroma and Knee Osteoarthritis
7. Results from a CHDR study using a multimodal pain test battery
8. A spotlight on animal models featuring talks on translational pain research from Neurodigm, MD Biosciences, Zoetis and Grunenthal GmbH
9. Patient stratification based on somatosensory phenotyping - Mundipharma discuss implications for mechanism-based pain treatment and drug development
10. University of Manchester provide academic insight into brain mechanisms of vulnerability and resilience to pain
11. Lilly UK discuss how to improve the translatability of neurophysiological pharmacodynamic biomarkers in pain pathways
12. Insight into exploiting synergy in the neurotrophin pathway to provide analgesia presented by AstraZeneca
13. Novartis provide guidance on using patient reported outcome measures (proms) in patient management and pain clinical trials
14. Direction on using potassium channels as pain and migraine targets by Amgen
15. Ipsen Innovation explore the biology of botulinum neurotoxin for treatment of chronic pain
16. Grunenthal Sweden provide a progressive outlook on patient drug development
Pain Therapeutics 2017
22nd & 23rd May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
