BBA Course of Birla Global University Becoming Popular Among Students
Industry-oriented curriculum, best faculty, placement opportunities, internships and the opportunity to meet with industry stalwarts have made BBA course of Birla Global University popular among students.
The three-year integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course offered by Birla Global University (BGU) is becoming very popular among students. The University has received hundreds and thousands of applications for its BBA course from different parts of the country.
"One of the primary reasons for the popularity of our BBA course is its structure. The course provides intensive training in business management and encompasses areas such as general management, human resources, finance and marketing. The emphasis is on teaching students issues affecting business and trains them to the demands of the industry," said the University's spokesperson.
He further added, "For the course we have the best faculty who not only teach students the subjects but also bring out leadership qualities in them. Our aim is to bring an overall change in the attitude of students and prepare future leaders. Our course has been designed to meet the challenges of the industry."
There are six semesters with specialisation in finance, HR management, operational research and marketing. While the even semesters are from January to June, the odd ones are from July to December.
The placement opportunities provided by BGU through its Centre for Corporate Relations is another reason for its popularity. Summer internships in business houses along with the opportunity to meet industry stalwarts have further fuelled its popularity. Students can visit the University's official website to know the admission procedure and other relevant details.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly and assented by the Governor on 5th February, paving the way for the formation of the University. Set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, it aims to set high standards in the field of education. The outset of the University will have School of Management, School of Communication, School of Marine Science and School of Architecture & Planning. The second phase proposes to set up School of Engineering and Technology. The University also aims to introduce School of Odisha Art and Culture in a bid to promote the heritage of Odisha. For more information on the course, visit https://bgu.ac.in/
For more information, contact:
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax: 0674 – 7103002
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
Contact
KM Pandey
***@bimtech.ac.in
