Big Data & IoT Excellence Awards shortlist McObject

 
 
LONDON - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- McObject®, developer of the ultra-fast eXtremeDB® database management system, announced today that it has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Structured Database category at the Big Data and IoT Excellence Awards for its eXtremeDB database system.

Steve Graves, CEO and founder of McObject, commented: "Being shortlisted in the Outstanding Structured Database category is excellent news and an important recognition of our team and their specialist skill-set.  Our whole business is committed to ensuring that our clients always have the most advanced and robust technology and we are constantly investing, researching and developing new and innovative ways to keep eXtremeDB ahead of the pack."

Incisive Media's Big Data and IoT Excellence Awards recognize successful companies which provide solutions, products and unique personalities in the IT industry. Big Data is an important part of the IoT landscape, and the capturing and storing of huge amounts of information has never been better showcased than with the application of IoT. McObject's latest software, eXtremeDB v.7.1, offers better speeds, enhanced security and greater flexibility, and is an example of excellence in the IT industry.

ViaSat recently chose McObject's eXtremeDB for implementation of a new satellite debugging application and highlighted that it selected eXtremeDB because of its scalability and outstanding performance.

The winners will be announced on May 17th at the Hilton Tower Bridge, London.

# # #

About McObject

Founded by embedded database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven data management technology used across a wide range of industries and market segments. McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, Pentair, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Boeing. McObject, based in Federal Way, WA, is committed to providing innovative technology and first-rate services to customers and partners.

For more information, visit http://www.mcobject.com/

Alla Lapidus
***@moonlightmedia.co.uk
