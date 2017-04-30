News By Tag
Mind Mingle Inspiration Fest- 30th April, 2017
For the first time children had an opportunity to meet and listen to the most successful youngster from different fields at one platform as speakers who shared their inspiring journey with the participants, know what really separates from world-class performer from everybody else.
The road of inspiration leads you to give without wanting. Keep walking without wanting to know your destination There is nowhere to reach because you have arrived".
Objectives:
• To inspire students to follow their passion, believe in their ideas and make it a reality
• To inspire teachers to nurture students' talent and help them find their true calling in life
• Exposing participants to the live examples of people who found their life calling at a very young age
• Encouraging parents to celebrate the childhood of their children
• Encouraging parents to think beyond the academic performance of their children
• To expose participants to ideas of success from the most successful youngsters
• To reveal how talent is grown
The Inspiration festival Speakers:
1. Babar Ali: Worlds youngest Headmaster
2. Ishita Katyal: India's youngest Author & worlds youngest TED Speaker
3. Yuvraj & Yashraj Bhardwaj: India's youngest researchers & entrepreneur
4. Subham Jaglan: Junior World golf champion
5. Shravan & Sanjay : Worlds youngest Entrepreneur
6. Aman Rehman: Worlds youngest animator & lecturer
7. Truptraj Pandey: Worlds youngest Tabla Player
8. Aryan Mishra: Young Astronote
9. Kishan SS : Worlds youngest professional film director
10. Parzaan Dastur: One of the India's youngest actor
