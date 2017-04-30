 
Mind Mingle Inspiration Fest- 30th April, 2017

 
 
NEHRU PLACE, India - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- There was amazing talks by teenagers who allgathered together for this one day Inspiration Fest held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Auditorium. The event was complete mind booster and motivation for children. Children mingled with some of the most fascinating child prodigies. Listen to what they have to say on the subject of "Redefining Success". Discover what makes some people amazingly good at what they do, how greatness is grown and what really separates world-class performers from everybody else. So much to take in and grasp in one day. Uplifting stories, sublime live music, organic food stalls and most of all the mingling with amazing minds at this incredible one day event was the best way to get inspiration to do/start doing something incredible in this summer break that may transform rest of your life.

For the first time children had an opportunity to meet and listen to the most successful youngster from different fields at one platform as speakers who shared their inspiring journey with the participants, know what really separates from world-class performer from everybody else.

The road of inspiration leads you to give without wanting. Keep walking without wanting to know your destination There is nowhere to reach because you have arrived".

Objectives:

• To inspire students to follow their passion, believe in their ideas and make it a reality
• To inspire teachers to nurture students' talent and help them find their true calling in life
• Exposing participants to the live examples of people who found their life calling at a very young age
• Encouraging parents to celebrate the childhood of their children
• Encouraging parents to think beyond the academic performance of their children
• To expose participants to ideas of success from the most successful youngsters
• To reveal how talent is grown

The Inspiration festival Speakers:

1. Babar Ali: Worlds youngest Headmaster

2. Ishita Katyal: India's youngest Author & worlds youngest TED Speaker

3. Yuvraj & Yashraj Bhardwaj: India's youngest researchers & entrepreneur

4. Subham Jaglan: Junior World golf champion

5. Shravan & Sanjay : Worlds youngest Entrepreneur

6. Aman Rehman: Worlds youngest animator & lecturer

7. Truptraj Pandey: Worlds youngest Tabla Player

8. Aryan Mishra: Young Astronote

9. Kishan SS : Worlds youngest professional film director

10. Parzaan Dastur: One of the India's youngest actor

Fairgaze Skills Pvt. Ltd.,

CIN:U85100DL2016PTC290821
522 Ansal Tower,
38 Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110 019, India
Phone: +919810085643/ +919818114192/ +91-120-4613200
Email: info@fairgaze.com

Website: http://fairgaze.com/

Fairgaze Skills Pvt. Ltd.
***@fairgaze.com
