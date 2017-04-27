Cobone Celebrates 2 Millionth Customer

The GCC's leading deal website celebrates landmark milestone of customer number 2 million.

-- The team at Cobone.com, the region's leading daily deals and destinations website, are celebrating this week along with Mr. Syed Mohamad Aris, who struck lucky the day he decided to purchase an evening dinner at the Suba Hotel.That purchase saw the Cobone customer counter click over to exactly 2,000,000 and brought with it a VIP package of vouchers; a mix of goods and activities from Cobone clients, such as the Tilal Liwa Hotel, The Melia Dubai, 800flowers and Timeless Photography, in total worth over AED 20,000, giving Mr. Aris a month to remember.Gail Livingstone, COO, Cobone.com was delighted to call with the winning news. "Mr. Aris is going to have a fabulous time and we look forward to seeing the photos! With a weekend away, yacht cruise, spa treatments and fine dining to book, the only challenge will be deciding which to do first.""This is a celebration for the whole Cobone team across the UAE and our offices in Saudi Arabia. Lots of people, lots of work and lots achieved over the past seven years. We're fortunate to have such a strong base of loyal customers and be attracting new customers every day. We are delighted to be sharing this time with Mr. Aris."Mr. Aris was honoured to win the prize and to be the 2 millionth customer. "I regularly visit the site and make purchases, due to the great savings you can make. I did not expect the day I purchased the dinners to end up having such amazing results," said Mr. Aris.The 2 millionth customer also represented around the 3,860,000th voucher sold and over AED 850 million saved by Cobone customers across the region. With both English and Arabic sites and multiple verticals, Cobone has something for everyone, at every day great value.Mr. Aris won a Cobone VIP package worth over AED 20,000 including:· Melia Dubai Sanjeev Kapoor 5 course dinner· Tilal Liwa Staycation· Floral bouquet from 800flowers· Studio Session Timeless Photography· Keratin Hair Treatment from Senses Salon· Persona Salon Beauty & Spa treatments· Classic Car Interior Cleaning from Elite Shine· Rocky Mountain Chocolates· Sous Vide Water Oven from Gulf Med· NutriBullet Blender from Home Market· City Tour & At The Top visit from Lama Tours· Cadillac Trip from Lincoln Limousine· Yacht cruise from Royal Blue Ship