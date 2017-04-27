 
Industry News





Ocean Star Capitals' Brexit Forum a huge success

 
 
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Ocean Star Capitals' Brexit Forum which they hosted at their headquarters in Hong Kong last week was a huge success.

Ocean Star Capitals' forum focussed on current affairs in the UK and Europe and what impact Brexit would have on international investors.

Ocean Star Capitals' Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Erica Satoh commented on the successful forum saying "First of all, I would like everyone that attended.  We managed to get different views from investors all over the world and it was all constructive dialogue."

"What we found out was that over 70 percent thought that Brexit will not affect international investors who have already invested in the UK, however, with Brexit coming into play within the next two years, we should not be concerned too much.  If anything, it should open doors to many more opportunities", added Erica Satoh, Chief Financial Officer for Ocean Star Capitals.

About Us - http://www.oceanstarcapitals.com/about.html

Ocean Star Capitals was founded in 2005 in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong and has since gone on to establish itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expat and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.

Ocean Star Capitals services administer simplified client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also cutting edge investment solutions, financial planning, tax and risk management, institutional client services and private wealth management services.

Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.

Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to generate high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis with minimal risk.
Source:
Email:***@oceanstarcapitals.com Email Verified
